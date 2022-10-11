Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Has Thousands of Deals — Here Are the 290 Best Deals
It’s your last chance to save on top brands like Apple, Sony, Le Creuset, Samsung, Levi’s, and Ray-Ban October Prime Day is over, but these deals are still available at Amazon after the Prime Early Access Sale — check them out! With the holiday season fast approaching, Amazon is making it easier than ever to prepare — months before any gift-giving exchanges will occur. For the first time ever, Amazon has launched the Prime Event Access Sale, filled with thousands of deals in just about every category. And it's happening...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowMore: This Credit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three clearance finds at Walmart for as low as 75 cents that you can’t pass up
1. Lunch Bag - 75 cents. Dealswithnat2 found a big markdown by scanning AZ Lunch bags. Bags were found in blue, grey and strawberry colors. All were knocked down to just 75 cents. By comparison, AZ lunch bags start at over $8 on Walmart's website. 2. Camo Bean Bag Chair-...
Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores
Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
Amazon Asks for Proof Package Wasn’t Delivered, Dad Responds With Hilarious TikTok
Unless you're a big window shopper or you're buying something that really necessitates a physical inspection prior to a purchase, online shopping is ridiculously convenient. It helps you save time so you can focus on other pursuits that are way more worthwhile than blowing an hour or two buying a pack of underwear and some HDMI cables.
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walmart kicks off holiday sales – see the early deals to get now, up to 50% off
IT'S holiday shopping season already at Walmart, as the giant retailer begins offering its holiday deals to shoppers at up to 50 percent off. Walmart’s “Rollbacks and More” started running Monday and will continue until Thursday. This savings event offers early holiday shoppers big discounts on electronics,...
5 Things That Are Overpriced at Costco
You may want to steer clear of these items.
Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu
As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money
Costco is the place to go for anyone who wants to stock up on bulk items, prepare for a party or big event, and save money while doing so. The buying in bulk mentality, however, can often lead people...
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
I’m a bargain hunter – I found a $224 item at Walmart for only $54, how to find hidden items on clearance
CONSUMERS can find major discounts on Walmart’s clearance items with a simple trick as this one shopper used. Generally speaking, shopping in clearance is one of the best ways to save money at retailers. Taking advantage of this at Walmart can save as much as 90%. But there is...
Autoblog
15 cars with the worst dealer markups, up to $17,000 over MSRP
Almost three years into the global pandemic, some impacts of the virus are still raging, including extraordinarily high prices for new cars. On average, dealers are asking 10% above MSRP for new vehicles, according to a recent study by the car-shopping website iSeeCars. Compare that to pre-pandemic times, when salespeople would hand out aggressive discounts to move cars off of their lots.
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Selling Your Old Handbags? Check Out These Quick Tips Before You Begin
If your home is overrun with handbags you swore you'd never part with but can't bear to look at anymore, it might be time to sell. Luckily, there's a lot of potential business out there -- especially...
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
Comments / 0