Read full article on original website
Related
Apple issues urgent alert for millions of iPhone owners to check setting – it’s risky not to
APPLE has issued an important iPhone update that you must install as soon as possible. It squashes major bugs and includes security fixes – so it's worth updating right away. The new update went live last night, and is called iOS 16.0.3. It's available to download for free right...
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
CNET
How to Take iOS 16's Most Annoying Features Off Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest iPhone software update from Apple, has been out for a week now, and users are starting to figure out their most and least favorite new features. Unsending or editing text messages? Thumbs up. Easily removing people or objects from photos? Sure thing. But iPhone users are much less certain about the new search button on the home screen, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups.
Warning for all Apple users – 5 things you should never do with your iPhone including a risky habit you must change
IPHONE users may be unknowingly damaging their device and shortening its lifespan. Avoid these device-killing mistakes to get lasting use out of your iPhone. There are a few widely known practices that all Apple users should avoid:. Do not use a third party charger unless its MFi-certified, always install the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
More (visual) evidence that the Galaxy S23 series will have a uniform design language
The Galaxy S23 series is still at least three months away but we know quite a fair bit about Samsung's next flagship phones, thanks to leaks and reports. Today, trusted leaker Ice Universe has posted images of cases designed for the models. Accessory makers are told about specs before products...
Phone Arena
Google gone mad! Scrapping iconic Pixel 6 design for basic Pixel 7 - a mistake Apple wouldn’t make
When it comes to the Pixel lineup, Google's design choices throughout the years have been bizarre, to say the least…. To refresh your memory, we first witnessed the massive top and bottom bezels on the original Pixel and Pixel 2, while the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 are to this day some of the strangest-looking Android flagships from a major brand that I can think of, thanks to the iconic Pixel 3XL bathtub notch and the Pixel 4's massive forehead.
Phone Arena
Apple's AR headset will scan your iris for biometric authentication
The new frontier in mobile technology is here. Virtual/Augmented reality (i.e. AR and VR) is no longer confined to the realm of science fiction, but is rather a part of the long-term strategy of many American tech giants. This week, Meta (the company which changed its name in order to...
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
New iPhone Feature Having Unexpected/Unwanted Results
The iPhone is always coming out with some new and upgraded features. We all know that person who always has to get the newest and latest edition of whatever the technology is. Sometimes I think some of this technology gets out of hand...and isn't as well thought out as it probably should be. But, who would have thought that this would happen?
This Is Not A Drill: Prices on New iPads Have Dropped To An All-Time Low of $279
Updated on October 10, 2022: In addition to the $279 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad deal, we also added the $799 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal from Walmart. Read our full story on this new price discount below. As professional deal hunters, SPY editors always keep an eye out for discounts on popular tech products such as laptops, headphones, and wireless chargers. Yet even after covering Prime Day and countless other discounts, no price reduction has excited us more than this new sale on iPads. Recently, we’ve seen prices on the 2021 iPad 9 reduced to $299, which is a great deal,...
Phone Arena
On a tight budget? The OG Apple Watch SE can still be a very smart buy at these huge discounts
Following the long overdue retirement of the ancient Apple Watch Series 3, the entry point to Cupertino's market-leading smartwatch lineup has jumped to $249 last month. While not exactly prohibitive for the masses, the starting price of the hot new Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) can easily be undercut by many of the best budget smartwatches sold by other major brands, especially during events such as the recently concluded Amazon Prime Early Access extravaganza.
5 Billion Smartphones to Become Trash
The world already has a problem with where all its trash should go. The global inventory of old smartphones has made that worse.
Cult of Mac
Load your Mac or PC with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office. Get 2-packs at a major discount.
You’ve probably used Microsoft Office before. More than a billion people have. However, using it and having lifetime access are two very different things. With a lifetime license to Office, you can rely on this software suite to manage things like your home budget (without a subscription cost eating into it).
Apple's Entire iPad Family Is Discounted on Amazon
With four models and five screen sizes to pick from, Apple's iPad line is meant to have a device fit for everyone. Whether that be a device for streaming, some work and play, or a full on computer replacement. And making the popular tablets even more appealing is that they're...
iPhone makes major change to smartphone by tweaking well-used feature – and Apple users are confused
APPLE'S updated iOS 16 has a new feature that was unheard of until iPhone users recently discovered its inconvenience. iPhone users found its new feature to be unnecessary, and they prefer the old version instead. For people who aren't aware, there are a couple of keyboard layouts Apple already has...
Digital Trends
Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99
If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
Comments / 0