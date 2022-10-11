On October 14, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gabrielle R. Reina., 44, of Williamsville, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Reina took merchandise valued at $328.98 passing all points of purchase without paying. Reina was arrested and processed at SP Clarence. Reina was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO