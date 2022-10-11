Read full article on original website
Buffalo police investigating Saturday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a call in the vicinity of East Delavan and Pansy Place where they say a 24-year-old male was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
University police release name of victim stabbed at UB's North Campus, search for person of interest continues
BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo's campus police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Friday night. According to university police, they received a call about a man with a chest wound around 7:30 p.m. on Moody Terrace Roadway near the Ellicott Complex on the University's North Campus. The...
Young man shot several times in Buffalo
Buffalo man shot multiple times listed in stable condition
One Stabbed During Altercation In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was stabbed during an altercation in Jamestown. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department report the incident happened on the city’s eastside around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Police said a victim suffered a laceration to their shoulder. As a result, the alleged...
Williamsville woman arrested for petit larceny
On October 14, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gabrielle R. Reina., 44, of Williamsville, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Reina took merchandise valued at $328.98 passing all points of purchase without paying. Reina was arrested and processed at SP Clarence. Reina was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Grandparent scammed out of thousands of dollars
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff announced Friday that detectives are investigating a phone scam where an individual was scammed twice. Detectives said that the individual fell victim after receiving a call from someone claiming to be a representative from a law firm stating that a grandchild had been arrested and needed money […]
Homicide suspect Adam Bennefield taken into custody by Buffalo police
Buffalo police announced that homicide suspect, 45-year-old Adam Bennefield, was taken into custody Wednesday.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to October 2020 shooting
The fatal shooting occurred on October 31, 2020, in the area of Bickford and Alice Avenues in Buffalo.
Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
Grand Island man arrested for drug possession
On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Christopher J. Hoffman., 35, of Grand Island, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 2nd. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Orchard Park, Hoffman was found to be...
Scholarship awarded to BPS student honors of Tops mass shooting victim Katherine 'Kat' Massey
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Public Schools student is receiving a scholarship in honor of Katherine 'Kat' Massey, one of 10 people who were killed in the Tops Market mass shooting on May 14. Camrin Mosley will be the first recipient of the scholarship, which will benefit Buffalo Public...
Man wanted for alleged shooting death of Buffalo-area woman in police custody
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a weeklong manhunt, Buffalo police have arrested the man they believe killed his estranged wife in front of her children. Police say Adam Bennefield, 45, of Cheektowaga was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Guns, drugs and cash found during execution of search warrant in Jamestown
The Jamestown Police Department announced guns, drugs and cash were found and an arrest was made after the execution of a search warrant on Thursday.
Tops mass shooting suspect not pursuing psychiatric defense in state case
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The attorneys for the Tops mass shooting suspect will not be pursuing the psychiatric defense in his state case. Payton Gendron is accused of killing 10 people and wounding three others during what authorities call a racially motivated attack at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14. The 19-year-old allegedly […]
Jamestown man charged in connection to fatal shooting in October 2021
A Jamestown man has been formally charged in connection to a fatal shooting on Water Street in October 2021.
Man shot in the foot, police investigating
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for assistance after a man was shot in the foot. Police said they responded to the call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday this morning near Kent Street and Houghton Street. The 35-year-old was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked […]
Man wanted on charges of incest, assaulting officer found in Grand Island
At the time, the Sheriff's Office says the 23-year-old was driving without a valid license.
Homeless Chautauqua Inmate Charged with Theft/ Mischief
A homeless inmate of the Chautauqua County Jail was charged after multiple incidents this week. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Dallas Morris with petit larceny on Sunday after he allegedly stole from the jail medical office on Sunday. Morris was also charged with criminal mischief...
