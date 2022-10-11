ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating Saturday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a call in the vicinity of East Delavan and Pansy Place where they say a 24-year-old male was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Fatal stabbing under investigation at UB's North Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo's campus police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Friday night. According to university police, they received a call about a man with a chest wound around 7:30 p.m. on Moody Terrace Roadway near the Ellicott Complex on the University's North Campus. The...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man shot multiple times listed in stable condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon in the Hamlin Park neighborhood. The shooting happened at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday near East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place, just west of the split of 33 and 198, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesperson.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

One Stabbed During Altercation In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was stabbed during an altercation in Jamestown. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department report the incident happened on the city’s eastside around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Police said a victim suffered a laceration to their shoulder. As a result, the alleged...
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Williamsville woman arrested for petit larceny

On October 14, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gabrielle R. Reina., 44, of Williamsville, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Reina took merchandise valued at $328.98 passing all points of purchase without paying. Reina was arrested and processed at SP Clarence. Reina was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Grandparent scammed out of thousands of dollars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff announced Friday that detectives are investigating a phone scam where an individual was scammed twice. Detectives said that the individual fell victim after receiving a call from someone claiming to be a representative from a law firm stating that a grandchild had been arrested and needed money […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
DUNKIRK, NY
nyspnews.com

Grand Island man arrested for drug possession

On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Christopher J. Hoffman., 35, of Grand Island, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 2nd. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Orchard Park, Hoffman was found to be...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man wanted for alleged shooting death of Buffalo-area woman in police custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a weeklong manhunt, Buffalo police have arrested the man they believe killed his estranged wife in front of her children. Police say Adam Bennefield, 45, of Cheektowaga was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man shot in the foot, police investigating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for assistance after a man was shot in the foot. Police said they responded to the call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday this morning near Kent Street and Houghton Street. The 35-year-old was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Homeless Chautauqua Inmate Charged with Theft/ Mischief

A homeless inmate of the Chautauqua County Jail was charged after multiple incidents this week. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Dallas Morris with petit larceny on Sunday after he allegedly stole from the jail medical office on Sunday. Morris was also charged with criminal mischief...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
