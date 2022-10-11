Read full article on original website
Related
Why Nio Stock Is Falling Again Today
Nio Inc - ADR NIO shares are trading lower by 6.82% to $11.90 on continued downward momentum during Friday's session. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower again Friday as investors assess greater-than-expected U.S. September CPI data, China's zero-Covid policy and the recently-announced US high-end chip export restrictions to China.
Nasdaq 100 Got You Bearish? The SQQQ Inverse ETF Is Showing Signs Of Strength
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ SQQQ was surging over 7% higher Friday, in a rebound from Thursday’s trading session, which saw the ETF open higher before plunging 14.2%. SQQQ is a 3X leveraged ETF that tracks the movement of the Nasdaq 100 inversely. The Nasdaq 100 index is heavily weighted with stocks in the technology and telecommunication sectors, with Apple Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN holding the three top spots.
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Elon Musk Got Angry When Employees Didn't Stay At Work Late At His Maiden Venture: Ex-Colleagues Reminisce About Billionaire In Documentary
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been an enigma for many, and not much is known about his management skills. What Happened: Musk comes off as an exacting leader in an account shared by Jim Ambras, a former Zip2 vice president, in a BBC documentary aired this week. Zip2...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
Why Microsoft Shares Are Diving
Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 2.16% to $229.18 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk Says 'Unreasonable' To Fund Starlink In Ukraine After Report Said SpaceX Asked Pentagon To Foot The Bill
Last week, Elon Musk spoke about the out-of-pocket expenses SpaceX has to incur to provide connectivity to war-torn Ukraine. A new report now suggests that the Musk-led venture may no longer be able to bear the cost. What Happened: SpaceX notified Pentagon that it may stop funding internet services to...
'We Remain Open To Negotiations': Did Kremlin Comments Trigger Market Reversal Thursday After Hot CPI Data Sparked Steep Selloff?
Many were surprised to see the markets turn positive on Thursday after the Labor Department reported an 8.2% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index for September, which sent the SPDR S&P 500 SPY tumbling lower in premarket trading. But Thursday's hot CPI data may not be the only thing moving markets.
Ukraine Gets 150 Starlinks From Poland While Elon Musk Says He Can No Longer Afford To Give The Kits Away For Free
Ukraine said it received 150 sets of SpaceX’s Starlink from Poland hours before Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk told the U.S. to pay for the high-speed internet services because it can no longer afford to give it to Ukraine for free. What Happened: Ukrainian Ministry of Reintegration of...
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'National Traitor Xi Jinping': Protest Erupts in Beijing As Communist Leader Looks Toward 3rd Term
"Go on strike, remove dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping," read one banner. Xi is expected to break from recent political tradition to cement himself a third five-year-term as the paramount leader. Scenes of a rare but mild (by Western standards) protest against Xi Jinping’s communist government in the Chinese...
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why An Analyst Is Turning Less Positive On 2 Legacy Automakers
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week — here's a look at some of our top stories. It was a volatile week for Wall Street, which saw major price swings after the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. Core CPI inflation.
Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'
Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tesla Buyback Chatter Grows Louder Amid Stock Weakness, Lucid Weathers Supply Constraints In Q3, Nikola's Trevor Milton Convicted Of Fraud And More: The Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks came under selling pressure in the week ended Oct. 15, dragged by the broader market weakness. Market leader Tesla Inc. TSLA continued to be punished by traders and has now lost about half of its market capitalization relative to the time the stock hit its record high in November.
Intel And 2 Other Small Cap Semiconductor Stocks Are Sporting High-Yields For Dividends
The iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX, a popular benchmark of companies that produce semiconductors, is down roughly 42% year-to-date. The iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX, a popular benchmark of companies that produce semiconductors, is down roughly 42% year-to-date. As the U.S. introduced extensive rules to restrict China from receiving U.S. semiconductor chips...
Markets Rally Despite Hot Inflation Data — Why Are The Fed's Rate Hikes Having No Effect On Inflation?: Benzinga TV
On today's (Oct. 13) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at Great Hill Capital, about today's consumer price index (CPI) data and what it means for the Federal Reserve's rate hikes and inflation. Stock Market Movers is all about...
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
