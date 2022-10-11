ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benzinga

Why Nio Stock Is Falling Again Today

Nio Inc - ADR NIO shares are trading lower by 6.82% to $11.90 on continued downward momentum during Friday's session. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower again Friday as investors assess greater-than-expected U.S. September CPI data, China's zero-Covid policy and the recently-announced US high-end chip export restrictions to China.
Benzinga

Nasdaq 100 Got You Bearish? The SQQQ Inverse ETF Is Showing Signs Of Strength

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ SQQQ was surging over 7% higher Friday, in a rebound from Thursday’s trading session, which saw the ETF open higher before plunging 14.2%. SQQQ is a 3X leveraged ETF that tracks the movement of the Nasdaq 100 inversely. The Nasdaq 100 index is heavily weighted with stocks in the technology and telecommunication sectors, with Apple Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN holding the three top spots.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Benzinga

China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'

The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
Benzinga

Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
Benzinga

Why Microsoft Shares Are Diving

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 2.16% to $229.18 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
Benzinga

Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why An Analyst Is Turning Less Positive On 2 Legacy Automakers

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week — here's a look at some of our top stories. It was a volatile week for Wall Street, which saw major price swings after the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. Core CPI inflation.
Benzinga

Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'

Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
Benzinga

Tesla Buyback Chatter Grows Louder Amid Stock Weakness, Lucid Weathers Supply Constraints In Q3, Nikola's Trevor Milton Convicted Of Fraud And More: The Week's Biggest EV Stories

Electric vehicle stocks came under selling pressure in the week ended Oct. 15, dragged by the broader market weakness. Market leader Tesla Inc. TSLA continued to be punished by traders and has now lost about half of its market capitalization relative to the time the stock hit its record high in November.
Benzinga

Benzinga

