NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Halloween Ends.” Does it really though? It does for Jamie Lee Curtis. Moreover, for her Laurie Strode. Curtis earned her reputation as “the scream queen” with 1978’s “Halloween,” when we first met Michael Myers. But she ain’t screaming anymore. When Curtis returned to the franchise in 2018, Strode was now big on taking Michael on, and she’s been doing it ever since.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO