WTNH.com
Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
WTNH.com
Domestic Violence Awareness Month: BH Care’s Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and BH Care’s Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services is on a mission to inform, to support, and most of all, to give hope. Esperina Stubblefield, the Center’s Director and Melissa Simoni, Development Coordinator at the center, joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the studio to discuss what their organization is doing to get the word out.
WTNH.com
Jacobs & Jacobs Injury Lawyers: “Small firm, big results”
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’ve been injured in an accident, you want a lawyer that can give your case the attention it deserves. Jacobs & Jacobs Injury Lawyers prides itself on being a small firm, with big results. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the new...
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Hobbes!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a 10-month-old orange, flashy coated Tabby named Hobbes. While Hobbes is not a tiger like his namesake in the popular cartoon ‘Calvin and Hobbes,’ he is known to have a lot of jungle in his personality.
WTNH.com
Money Wisdom: How to Invest for Rising Interest Rates
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is. Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner. The following topics are covered:
WTNH.com
At the Movies: Is ‘Halloween Ends’ really the end?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Halloween Ends.” Does it really though? It does for Jamie Lee Curtis. Moreover, for her Laurie Strode. Curtis earned her reputation as “the scream queen” with 1978’s “Halloween,” when we first met Michael Myers. But she ain’t screaming anymore. When Curtis returned to the franchise in 2018, Strode was now big on taking Michael on, and she’s been doing it ever since.
