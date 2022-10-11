Read full article on original website
Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Saturday night to advance to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 1998. The Padres...
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Mariners’ season ends in ALDS, but young club will look for continued success moving forward
Seattle’s season ended Saturday against Houston in the ALDS. But the first postseason run in 21 years has the young team thinking about coming back.
