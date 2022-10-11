ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing

By Olivia Perreault
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southern Connecticut State University student died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night.

New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m.

The victim, 29-year-old Nico Saraceni, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said it appears that this was not a random act of violence and there appears to be no threat to the public at this time.

SCSU released a statement following the stabbing saying, “We were deeply saddened to learn yesterday about the death of one of our students, Nico Saraceni. Nico, 29, transferred to Southern in the fall of 2021 and was an Interdisciplinary Studies major, with concentrations in creative writing and film studies. A senior, he had previously attended Keen State University in New Hampshire and was a graduate of Newtown High School. Nico is remembered as ‘well-known and well-loved’ with an ’empathic, kind spirit and a true intellectual curiosity,’ by two of his professors, Andrew Smyth and Erin Larkin. Interdisciplinary Studies Coordinator, Jordan Jones, describes him as ‘an amazingly thoughtful student with a creative flair and genuine passion for learning’ who was excited to learn and grow. There are no words to describe the profound sorrow we feel as a community because of Nico’s passing. Counseling services will be available today at 4:30 p.m. for SCSU students who wish to gather, and additional individual appointments are being offered to students seeking support at this difficult time. We keep Nico and his family and friends in our thoughts and prayer.”

This is an active investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact the NHPD at (203) 946-6304 or via the anonymous tip line at 1 (866) 888-TIPS (8477) or text “NHPD” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

