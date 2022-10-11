Read full article on original website
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
NBC New York
Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Trump for Testimony on Capitol Attack
The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming...
NBC New York
Jan. 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump to Testify Under Oath About the Capitol Riot
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump during Thursday's public hearing. The move to subpoena Trump has been under consideration for some time, sources familiar with the committee's plans told NBC. The vote marks the boldest step yet for the...
Heidi Gardner Channels 'Big Dick Cheney' Energy For Jan. 6 Hearing In 'SNL' Cold Open
Meanwhile "Chuck Schumer" calls Door Dash for mustard on insurrection day, and James Austin Johnson's Trump drowns in word mash.
NBC New York
New York AG Asks Judge to Bar Trump From Moving Assets to New Company He Formed Amid Fraud Lawsuit
The New York attorney general's office asked a judge to bar former President Donald Trump from moving his businesses to a new holding company amid a pending civil lawsuit accusing him, three of his children, and the Trump Organization of widespread fraud. That request is spurred by concerns that the...
NBC New York
Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Panel Briefed on Multiple Calls Between Secret Service and Oath Keepers, NBC News Reports
A member of the Secret Service had multiple phone calls in 2020 with members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers. The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters has been briefed on those calls by the Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting presidents.
‘I decided to share my voice’: Estela Juarez on her mother, who Trump deported, and her new book
Few stories exposed the cruelty of Donald Trump’s zero tolerance immigration policies more than that of Estela Juarez. Just nine, she saw her mother, Alejandra, the wife of a decorated US marine, deported to Mexico, leaving her and her sister Pamela, then 16, to grow up in Florida on their own.
NBC New York
White House Is Pushing Ahead Research to Cool Earth by Reflecting Back Sunlight
The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is coordinating a five-year research plan to study ways of modifying the amount of sunlight that reaches the Earth in order to temporarily temper the effects of global warming. There are several kinds of sunlight-reflection technology being considered, including stratospheric aerosol...
NBC New York
Supreme Court Denies Trump Bid to Void Ruling in Mar-A-Lago Raid Documents Case
The Supreme Court on Thursday denied a request by former President Donald Trump to vacate a lower appeals court ruling in a case related to the FBI raid and seizure of documents from his Florida residence last month. Trump had asked the Supreme Court to allow a so-called special master...
Newsroom Confidential review: Margaret Sullivan’s timely tale of the Times and the Post
Margaret Sullivan has written a beguiling memoir which shares many of the virtues of the work that brought her national attention as public editor of the New York Times and then as a media columnist for the Washington Post. The virtues of her columns, excellent news judgment and old-fashioned common sense, are again on display.
