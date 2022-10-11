ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC New York

Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Trump for Testimony on Capitol Attack

The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming...
WASHINGTON, DC
Philadelphia, PA
NBC New York

White House Is Pushing Ahead Research to Cool Earth by Reflecting Back Sunlight

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is coordinating a five-year research plan to study ways of modifying the amount of sunlight that reaches the Earth in order to temporarily temper the effects of global warming. There are several kinds of sunlight-reflection technology being considered, including stratospheric aerosol...
POTUS
