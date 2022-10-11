Watch: Jayson Tatum sinks a free throw onstage at a Jack Harlow concert

After Tatum hit a free throw, Payton Pritchard made a dunk.

Jayson Tatum walked onto the stage, arms outstretched as the fans screamed.

He walked over to Jack Harlow, who was performing that night at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, and gave the rapper a hug.

He wasn’t the only Celtic at Monday night’s rap show. Harlow also shouted out Blake Griffin and Payton Pritchard who were also onstage at one point.

Tatum waved a hand in the air, hyping up the crowd, as he turned to take a free throw on the hoop hanging on one of the stage props. He sank the shot effortlessly, put both hands in the air and pointed to his teammates.

Pritchard also took a free throw attempt. It clanged off the right-side of the rim, bounced over to the left, and onto the floor. But, he made up for the miss by going in for a two-handed dunk.

Harlow was in Boston for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, and shook hands with Tatum before the game. The 24-year old platinum-selling artist also played in the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity game.

The show was part of Harlow’s “Come Home the Kids Miss You” tour, which has upcoming stops in Atlanta, Miami, and Washington DC. Harlow is scheduled to return to Boston on Dec. 11 for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at TD Garden, which will also feature the Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, and The Kid LAROI.