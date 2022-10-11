Read full article on original website
China floats pan-Asian digital currency built on blockchain
China-backed researchers have called for establishing a pan-Asian digital currency to end the dominance of the U.S. dollar in the region, South China Morning Post reported on Oct. 13. According to the report, the economic conditions for creating a regional digital currency are now in place in East Asia. “More...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct 12: Cardano, Polygon lead market sell-off
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows totaling $12.75 billion. As of press time, the industry’s market cap stood at $911.14 billion, down 1.45% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 0.5% over the reporting period to $365.65 billion from $367 billion Ethereum’s market cap decreased...
How Bitcoin turns El Salvador into the next Singapore according to Max Keiser
Despite intense rivalry for the title of “the next Singapore,” Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser has high hopes El Salvador can rise to the challenge. El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender in September 2021, much to the dismay of the international community, including organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Fed Governor Christopher Waller is against US CBDC; Tether gets rid of commercial paper reserves
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 14 includes Tether reducing commercial paper reserves to zero, Bitcoin surging above $19,000 following a decline after CPI data and Mango Markets voting to approve a $47 million bounty for the hacker behind its $100 million exploit. Stablecoin issuer Tether announced today...
Crypto investment platform Pillow raises $18M
Singapore-based crypto investment platform Pillow raised $18 million in Series-A funding on Oct. 13. The funding round was co-led by Accel, Quona capital, Elevation Capital, and Jump Capital. Accel is the top venture capital firm with the most Unicorn ownership, and Elevation Capital was a significant investor in Pillow during its seed round.
Bizverse (BIVE)- Metaverse project joining “Meta Start up accelerator and IMDA”- Gets listed on XT.COM in main zone
XT.COM, the world's first social-infused exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of the BIVE token in its Main Zone.
Mango Markets DAO set to approve $47 million bounty for hacker
A governance proposal seeking to pay up to $47 million to the Mango Markets hacker is set to be approved as it reaches an approval quorum of over 96%. Following the Mango Markets hack of Oct. 12, the hacker submitted a proposal asking the project to use up to $70 million from its treasury to repay some bad debts. He agreed to return the funds upon meeting his terms.
The Girles Token Project Successfully Raised Over $1.2 Million In Presale
The thunderous presale of the NFT GameFi token raised more than $1.2 million
Binance allegedly filed inadequate financial report in UK – FT
Directors at Dimplx have alleged that Binance’s 2020 annual report for its UK subsidiary was inaccurate as it did not accurately report the nature of the exchange’s business, revenue, assets, and liabilities, the Financial Times reported on Oct. 12. According to the report, the inaccuracies were reported for...
Tether reduces commercial paper reserves for USDT to zero
Stablecoin issuer Tether has eliminated commercial papers from its USDT reserve, according to its latest reserve update. Tether announced on Oct. 13 that it has cut its commercial paper to zero and will invest more in U.S. Treasury Bills and short-term government-issued debt. Tether said:. “Reducing commercial papers to zero...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin slumps after CPI release; Fed Vice Chair warns banks on crypto company deals
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 13 includes Bitcoin falling by 3% as CPI data of 8.2% worsen fear of rate hikes, Binance allegedly filing inadequate financial reports in the UK, STEPN denying lay-off claims, and U.S. lawmakers demanding a probe of ERCOT for paying Bitcoin miners in Texas.
Primex Finance Launches Its Beta Version, Letting Users Experience Its Cross-DEX Trading Features
Primex Finance, the first-ever cross-chain prime brokerage protocol, launches the Primex Beta
