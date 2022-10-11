ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China floats pan-Asian digital currency built on blockchain

China-backed researchers have called for establishing a pan-Asian digital currency to end the dominance of the U.S. dollar in the region, South China Morning Post reported on Oct. 13. According to the report, the economic conditions for creating a regional digital currency are now in place in East Asia. “More...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct 12: Cardano, Polygon lead market sell-off

The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows totaling $12.75 billion. As of press time, the industry’s market cap stood at $911.14 billion, down 1.45% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 0.5% over the reporting period to $365.65 billion from $367 billion Ethereum’s market cap decreased...
How Bitcoin turns El Salvador into the next Singapore according to Max Keiser

Despite intense rivalry for the title of “the next Singapore,” Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser has high hopes El Salvador can rise to the challenge. El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender in September 2021, much to the dismay of the international community, including organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.
Crypto investment platform Pillow raises $18M

Singapore-based crypto investment platform Pillow raised $18 million in Series-A funding on Oct. 13. The funding round was co-led by Accel, Quona capital, Elevation Capital, and Jump Capital. Accel is the top venture capital firm with the most Unicorn ownership, and Elevation Capital was a significant investor in Pillow during its seed round.
Mango Markets DAO set to approve $47 million bounty for hacker

A governance proposal seeking to pay up to $47 million to the Mango Markets hacker is set to be approved as it reaches an approval quorum of over 96%. Following the Mango Markets hack of Oct. 12, the hacker submitted a proposal asking the project to use up to $70 million from its treasury to repay some bad debts. He agreed to return the funds upon meeting his terms.
The Girles Token Project Successfully Raised Over $1.2 Million In Presale

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Hrodna, Belarus, 14th October, 2022, Chainwire — The thunderous presale of the NFT GameFi token raised more than $1.2 million and...
Binance allegedly filed inadequate financial report in UK – FT

Directors at Dimplx have alleged that Binance’s 2020 annual report for its UK subsidiary was inaccurate as it did not accurately report the nature of the exchange’s business, revenue, assets, and liabilities, the Financial Times reported on Oct. 12. According to the report, the inaccuracies were reported for...
Tether reduces commercial paper reserves for USDT to zero

Stablecoin issuer Tether has eliminated commercial papers from its USDT reserve, according to its latest reserve update. Tether announced on Oct. 13 that it has cut its commercial paper to zero and will invest more in U.S. Treasury Bills and short-term government-issued debt. Tether said:. “Reducing commercial papers to zero...
