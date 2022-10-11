Fenella share new video for the tripped out Stella In Spectra

Fenella , the experimental prog collaboration between Jane Weaver , Peter Philipson and Raz Ullah, have shared a video for their new single Stella In Spectra , which you can watch below.

At the same time Fenella have streamed the double-A side of the single, Telekinetoscopes , which you can also listen to below.

The trio announced last month that they will release their second album, Metallic Index , through Fire Records on November 11. The new album is the follow-up to 2019's Fehérlófia, which was a reimagined soundtrack to Marcell Jankovics’ cult 1981 animation of the same name.

Metallic Index is loosely based on a genuine story accounting the short-lived abilities of a young psychic nurse in 1920’s London. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Fenella will perform a rare live show at the Rio Cinema in Dalston, London on December 10.