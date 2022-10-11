ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

selmasun.com

McCalla Chick-fil-A Food Truck to visit Marion Oct. 29

The McCalla Chick-fil-A Food Truck will make a stop in Marion on Oct. 29. The location will be between City Hall and the Marion Volunteer Fire Department building on 123 E. Jefferson Street. Those pre-ordering for orders of $50 or over are asked to call 205-426-3190 and place orders the...
MARION, AL
selmasun.com

Black Belt companies selected for Made in Alabama Showcase

Three Black Belt companies were among 14 to be selected for the 2022 Made in Alabama Showcase that took place at the state capitol today. The event recognizes businesses that have produced "exceptional goods" and are invited to show off their products and services in Montgomery, with Gov. Kay Ivey in attendance.
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Morgan Academy releases schedule for varsity boys, girls basketball

Morgan Academy has released the schedule for its varsity boys and girls basketball season. Nov. 10-12 Evangel Tournament Away (Girls Only) TBA. Nov. 14 Macon East Away 4 p.m. Nov. 18 Meadowview Away 4 p.m. Nov. 28 Lowndes Away 4 p.m. Nov. 29 Wilcox Away 4 p.m. Dec. 1-3 Southern...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Selma man celebrates turning 100

Imagine witnessing the era of the flapper, World War II, the development of manned flight from biplanes to rockets that landed man on the moon all the way to the International Space Station. Imagine experiencing 18 presidents from Calvin Coolidge to the current administration. Joe Smith of Selma has. . Selma’s...
SELMA, AL
Millbrook, AL
Alabama Lifestyle
Alabama State
Selma, AL
selmasun.com

ASU to hold COVID-19 clinic in Uniontown Oct. 17

Alabama State University will hold a COVID-19 clinic in Uniontown at the Robert Hatch School from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Monday Oct. 17. The testing and vaccines are free and open to all. “We are proud to be conducting this clinic in Perry County, which is the birthplace...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Civil rights groups to rally for voter turnout, Medicaid expansion

Today civil rights organizations will meet in Montgomery to promote voter turnout and the expansion of Medicaid. The meeting will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the EJI Legacy Museum in Montgomery to discuss voter turnout for the general election Nov. 8 general election, as well as Medicaid.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma man gets 18 years for killing brother-in-law after argument in 2016

A Selma man was sentenced to 18 years for killing his brother-in-law during a fight in 2016. Sandy Rhodes, 54, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in June to avoid a trial. The argument with his brother-in-law occurred at Wilkerson Apartments in 2016 then reports say Rhodes killed the victim afterward. District...
SELMA, AL

