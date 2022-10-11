Read full article on original website
McCalla Chick-fil-A Food Truck to visit Marion Oct. 29
The McCalla Chick-fil-A Food Truck will make a stop in Marion on Oct. 29. The location will be between City Hall and the Marion Volunteer Fire Department building on 123 E. Jefferson Street. Those pre-ordering for orders of $50 or over are asked to call 205-426-3190 and place orders the...
Black Belt companies selected for Made in Alabama Showcase
Three Black Belt companies were among 14 to be selected for the 2022 Made in Alabama Showcase that took place at the state capitol today. The event recognizes businesses that have produced "exceptional goods" and are invited to show off their products and services in Montgomery, with Gov. Kay Ivey in attendance.
Morgan Academy releases schedule for varsity boys, girls basketball
Morgan Academy has released the schedule for its varsity boys and girls basketball season. Nov. 10-12 Evangel Tournament Away (Girls Only) TBA. Nov. 14 Macon East Away 4 p.m. Nov. 18 Meadowview Away 4 p.m. Nov. 28 Lowndes Away 4 p.m. Nov. 29 Wilcox Away 4 p.m. Dec. 1-3 Southern...
Selma man celebrates turning 100
Imagine witnessing the era of the flapper, World War II, the development of manned flight from biplanes to rockets that landed man on the moon all the way to the International Space Station. Imagine experiencing 18 presidents from Calvin Coolidge to the current administration. Joe Smith of Selma has. . Selma’s...
Still playoff bound, Morgan Senators suffer disappointing region loss at Monroe
The Morgan Academy Senators suffered what Danny Raines, head football coach and athletic director, called a “tough” AISA Class AAA regional contest to the Monroe Academy Volunteers 26-8 on the road in Monroeville on Friday. With the loss, Morgan Academy falls to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in regional...
ASU to hold COVID-19 clinic in Uniontown Oct. 17
Alabama State University will hold a COVID-19 clinic in Uniontown at the Robert Hatch School from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Monday Oct. 17. The testing and vaccines are free and open to all. “We are proud to be conducting this clinic in Perry County, which is the birthplace...
Selma man grazed on the head by a bullet while eating lunch at Bosco Nutrition Center
A Selma man was grazed by a bullet on the head in a shooting at the Edmundite Mission's Bosco Nutrition Center at lunch Thursday. Chad McEachern, President & CEO of Edmundite Mission, said the shooting involved two regular visitors to Bosco. "Today, during the lunch service, two regular visitors to...
Butler County native named executive director of Alabama Medical Cannabis Association
Butler County native Patrick Lindsey has been named the executive director of the newly launched Alabama Medical Cannabis Association in Montgomery. According to Alabama Political Reporter Lindsey lives in Montgomery and has worked in governmental affairs for 17 years, including managing political campaigns and lobbying. The association was launched to...
Civil rights groups to rally for voter turnout, Medicaid expansion
Today civil rights organizations will meet in Montgomery to promote voter turnout and the expansion of Medicaid. The meeting will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the EJI Legacy Museum in Montgomery to discuss voter turnout for the general election Nov. 8 general election, as well as Medicaid.
Selma man gets 18 years for killing brother-in-law after argument in 2016
A Selma man was sentenced to 18 years for killing his brother-in-law during a fight in 2016. Sandy Rhodes, 54, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in June to avoid a trial. The argument with his brother-in-law occurred at Wilkerson Apartments in 2016 then reports say Rhodes killed the victim afterward. District...
