411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
Early Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s SmackDown
A number of details on the creative choices for tonight’s SmackDown have been provided by Fightful. The following spoilers are, as always, subject to change. – There is a planned focus on Bray Wyatt as one of the key aspects for tonight’s broadcast. Wyatt will be utilizing a mask designated internally as an “Uncle Howdy” mask. Planned elements will incorporate the aesthetic of a derelict Firefly Funhouse set.
The Rock Comments On WWE Backstage Changes, Roman Reigns & Usos
In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Rock briefly discussed all the changes that have taken place within WWE recently, and noted that Roman Reigns has been doing a “pretty good job.” Below are some highlights. The Rock on changes within WWE recently: “What an...
Notes On Backstage Rumors Regarding Identities Of The ‘Wyatt 6’ Group
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some notes on the rumors about the new ‘Wyatt 6’ group that Bray Wyatt is expected to lead now that he’s back in WWE. Wyatt filed to trademark the term back in July and was joined by several characters when he returned at Extreme Rules. There is reportedly a long plan for the group that leads all the way up to Wrestlemania.
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
Various News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent for WWE, Hikaru Shida Ready to Become 3-Belts Shida, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was in attendance at last night’s AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament show to scout talent for WWE. As previously reported, Sapolsky was recently brought back to WWE to work with the creative team. – On next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, former AEW...
WWE News: Note on Tonight’s NXT Live Event, Dominik Mysterio Set for Signing, Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye to Rey Mysterio
– WWE NXT is back for another live event tonight at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Gainesville, Florida. WWE is advertising NXT World Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Cameron Grimes, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and Cora Jade for tonight’s show. – Ahead...
USA Network Reportedly ‘Thrilled’ Over Improved WWE Raw Ratings
USA Network is reportedly very happy with how Raw’s ratings numbers have improved as of late. The Monday night show has shown marked improvement since Vince McMahon exited the company in mid-July, with the numbers from July 25 (the first post-McMahon episode) to current averaging a 0.52 demo rating and 1.886 million viewers. Those are both marked improvement from the 0.46 demo rating and 1.735 million for 2022 up until that point, which is particularly notable considering that the five of the 12 weeks have been against Monday Night Football.
Spoiler On Title Match Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
A new title match was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage taping for next week’s Dynamite. During the Thursday night taping, it was announced that Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle on Tuesday’s live episode of Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dynamite airs on...
411’s Table for 3 Report: ‘New Generation Gathering’ (Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, Glenn Jacobs)
-Table for 3 has returned as they are just going back and forth with this series and This is Awesome on Fridays now. This is labeled as The New Generation and from the picture we are going to be talking about an evil dentist. Let’s get to it!. -On...
AEW News: AEW Announces Upcoming Texas Dates Including Winter is Coming, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite, New Elite Shirt Available For Sale
– AEW has announced that this year’s Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite will happen on December 14 in Cedar Par, TX. The pre-sale code is ESME21H. This year’s Holiday Bash edition happens the next week, December 21, in San Antonio. – AEW sold a Canadian-themed shirt for...
Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 10.15.22
-Happy 2nd Birthday to my youngest son! This was delayed because for whatever reason the live version on Peacock started in the middle of the opening match. Thankfully, Hulu has the complete show this morning. Also a quick plug for my latest Retro Review of Badd Blood 97 which can be found here. Let’s get to it!
Road Dogg Thinks CM Punk Using ‘Cult of Personality’ ‘Makes Zero Sense’
– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James critiqued CM Punk’s usage of “Cult of Personality” by Living Colour for his entrance theme. According to Road Dogg, the song doesn’t define the personality of CM Punk. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
Matt Riddle Trains With NJPW’s Minoru Suzuki (Photo)
– WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shared an Instagram post today, showing him during a training session with NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. You can check out the photo he shared below. Riddle wrote in the caption:. “Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and...
Various News: Wrestlers Congratulate Matt Hardy On Thirty Years in Wrestling, Latest Video From UpUpDownDown, New Featurette Looks At Black Adam
– Several wrestlers, including Undertaker and Chris Jericho, have congratulated Matt Hardy on his thirty years in the wrestling business. The Undertaker clip is part of a video that will go live tomorrow, but Jericho’s is now available. – Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new featurette for the...
WWE News: Omos Appears On Smackdown With MVP, Roxanne Perez Competes On Show
– Omos has made the jump to Friday nights, appearing on Smackdown with MVP to face off with Braun Strowman. Tonight’s show saw Strowman defeat two local competitors, after which MVP and Omos appeared in of the crowd and contronted Strowman. MVP cut a promo and said that if Strowman thinks he’s the Monster of All Monsters, he hasn’t met Omos. Omos tried to get into the ring but was held back by MVP.
The Great Muta Credits Demons For His AEW Rampage Appearance
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Great Muta spoke about his appearance on AEW Rampage last month, where he saved Sting from the House of Black. He said: “If you look back on the history of Great Muta, the first thing that comes to mind is Sting. Great Muta was also energized and motivated by all of this. When the gates of the demon world opened up to me, suddenly, I was in AEW’s ring. I saw Sting, and knew that if I saved him, he would come to my retirement match in Yokohama.“
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Replaced By Dominik At Advertised Appearance, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Smackdown In Three Minutes
– PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio has been pulled from an advertised appearance at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday. He was replaced by his son Dominik. This is due to Rey being moved to the Smackdown roster. Dominik bragged about it on Twitter. – Here are...
Taylor Wilde On Being Nervous Before Impact Wrestling Return
In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful, Taylor Wilde spoke about her self-doubt before her Impact Wrestling return at Rebellion 2021. She had been away from the business for a decade at that point. She said: “There was a moment when I was standing in gorilla before I re-debuted...
WWE NXT Wrestler Set To Be At This Monday’s RAW (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that former WWE NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes is set to be at this Monday’s taping of WWE RAW. Grimes will likely be there to work the Main Event taping, as wrestlers like Carmelo Hayes and others have done in recent weeks. It’s also possible he...
