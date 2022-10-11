ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411mania.com

Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre

It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
411mania.com

Early Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s SmackDown

A number of details on the creative choices for tonight’s SmackDown have been provided by Fightful. The following spoilers are, as always, subject to change. – There is a planned focus on Bray Wyatt as one of the key aspects for tonight’s broadcast. Wyatt will be utilizing a mask designated internally as an “Uncle Howdy” mask. Planned elements will incorporate the aesthetic of a derelict Firefly Funhouse set.
411mania.com

The Rock Comments On WWE Backstage Changes, Roman Reigns & Usos

In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Rock briefly discussed all the changes that have taken place within WWE recently, and noted that Roman Reigns has been doing a “pretty good job.” Below are some highlights. The Rock on changes within WWE recently: “What an...
411mania.com

Notes On Backstage Rumors Regarding Identities Of The ‘Wyatt 6’ Group

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some notes on the rumors about the new ‘Wyatt 6’ group that Bray Wyatt is expected to lead now that he’s back in WWE. Wyatt filed to trademark the term back in July and was joined by several characters when he returned at Extreme Rules. There is reportedly a long plan for the group that leads all the way up to Wrestlemania.
411mania.com

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show

– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
411mania.com

USA Network Reportedly ‘Thrilled’ Over Improved WWE Raw Ratings

USA Network is reportedly very happy with how Raw’s ratings numbers have improved as of late. The Monday night show has shown marked improvement since Vince McMahon exited the company in mid-July, with the numbers from July 25 (the first post-McMahon episode) to current averaging a 0.52 demo rating and 1.886 million viewers. Those are both marked improvement from the 0.46 demo rating and 1.735 million for 2022 up until that point, which is particularly notable considering that the five of the 12 weeks have been against Monday Night Football.
411mania.com

Spoiler On Title Match Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

A new title match was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage taping for next week’s Dynamite. During the Thursday night taping, it was announced that Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle on Tuesday’s live episode of Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dynamite airs on...
MLB
411mania.com

Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 10.15.22

-Happy 2nd Birthday to my youngest son! This was delayed because for whatever reason the live version on Peacock started in the middle of the opening match. Thankfully, Hulu has the complete show this morning. Also a quick plug for my latest Retro Review of Badd Blood 97 which can be found here. Let’s get to it!
411mania.com

Road Dogg Thinks CM Punk Using ‘Cult of Personality’ ‘Makes Zero Sense’

– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James critiqued CM Punk’s usage of “Cult of Personality” by Living Colour for his entrance theme. According to Road Dogg, the song doesn’t define the personality of CM Punk. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com

Matt Riddle Trains With NJPW’s Minoru Suzuki (Photo)

– WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shared an Instagram post today, showing him during a training session with NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. You can check out the photo he shared below. Riddle wrote in the caption:. “Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and...
411mania.com

WWE News: Omos Appears On Smackdown With MVP, Roxanne Perez Competes On Show

– Omos has made the jump to Friday nights, appearing on Smackdown with MVP to face off with Braun Strowman. Tonight’s show saw Strowman defeat two local competitors, after which MVP and Omos appeared in of the crowd and contronted Strowman. MVP cut a promo and said that if Strowman thinks he’s the Monster of All Monsters, he hasn’t met Omos. Omos tried to get into the ring but was held back by MVP.
411mania.com

The Great Muta Credits Demons For His AEW Rampage Appearance

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Great Muta spoke about his appearance on AEW Rampage last month, where he saved Sting from the House of Black. He said: “If you look back on the history of Great Muta, the first thing that comes to mind is Sting. Great Muta was also energized and motivated by all of this. When the gates of the demon world opened up to me, suddenly, I was in AEW’s ring. I saw Sting, and knew that if I saved him, he would come to my retirement match in Yokohama.“
411mania.com

Taylor Wilde On Being Nervous Before Impact Wrestling Return

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful, Taylor Wilde spoke about her self-doubt before her Impact Wrestling return at Rebellion 2021. She had been away from the business for a decade at that point. She said: “There was a moment when I was standing in gorilla before I re-debuted...
411mania.com

WWE NXT Wrestler Set To Be At This Monday’s RAW (SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that former WWE NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes is set to be at this Monday’s taping of WWE RAW. Grimes will likely be there to work the Main Event taping, as wrestlers like Carmelo Hayes and others have done in recent weeks. It’s also possible he...
