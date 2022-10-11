Read full article on original website
Jimmies Picked Seventh in GPAC Preseason Poll
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s basketball team was picked seventh to finish in the GPAC as the 2022-23 Coaches’ Preseason Poll was released Thursday. The Jimmies totaled 61 points in the poll, 11 points ahead of Hastings (Neb.) and 18 points behind Briar...
No. 1 Morningside Shuts Down Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #1 Mustangs of Morningside showed why they are the top team in NAIA football on Saturday at Hansen Stadium with a 59-7 victory over the Jimmies. Jamestown forced a couple of turnovers during the first three drives for Morningside but couldn’t capitalize in the...
Blue Jays Stomp Horace, Ready for Fargo North Thursday Night
HORACE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School football team scored 46 unanswered points in a 46-12 blowout win over Horace. Jamestown and Horace were tied at six after the first quarter until the rushing attack opened up in a big way. Jamestown’s Aden Braun had two touchdowns over 30 yards and rushed for 127 yards in the win. Payton Hochhatler also found the endzone twice on the ground with rushes of 17 and 14 yards. Hochhalter also went 8-12 for 151 yards and two passing touchdowns.
Hi-Liners Stopped in Overtime Thriller, Suffer First Loss
GRAND FORKS, ND (NewsDakota.com) At the 11-A level, nothing is automatic this season. Grand Forks Central used a 10-yard coffin-corner toss from quarterback Dylan LaMont to Leo Strandell on the first play of double-overtime to hand Valley City it’s first loss, a 24-21 decision at Cushman Field Friday night.
Kimball Scores Four as Jimmies Blank Mount Marty
Goals came early and often for the University of Jamestown women’s soccer team in a 6-0 win over Mount Marty (S.D.) University at the Jimmie Turf Field Wednesday evening. Gaby Sarkis (SO/Campbelltown, Sydney, Australia) scored twice while Kamryn Fiscus (SR/Yakima, Wash.) and Emersen Kimball (FR/Graham, Wash.) also had goals in a span of 7:11 as the Jimmies led 4-0 just under nine-and-a-half minutes into the game.
Carrington Falls to Langdon Area/EM Friday Night
LANGDON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Cardinals scored on their first drive of the game and never looked back as the cruise to a 42-0 victory over Carrington. LAEM improves to 5-3 in Region 2 and 6-3 overall and will play at No. 1 Kindred in the first round of the Class 11B playoffs on Saturday, October 22nd. Carrington will end their season at 3-5 in Region 2 and 3-5 overall.
Hi-Liner Volleyball Topped by Packers
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner volleyball ran into tough sailing in West Fargo Thursday night, as the Packers swept Valley City 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-15). The loss keeps Valley City with three points in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) standings, tied with Grand Forks Central for ninth place. Red River knocked off Central 3-1 last night. The Hi-Liners would see Red River in the play-in round if the season started today.
Hi-Liner Football Travels to Grand Forks tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner football will attempt to win their eighth straight game tonight when they travel to Grand Forks. Valley City faces the Central Knights at Cushman Field tonight. The Hi-Liners ran their record to 7-0 with a 34-6 win over the Jamestown Bluejays last week, in a battle of the then top-ranked and second-ranked teams. Ethan Miller scored three times, and Valley City held Jamestown to just 97 yards total offense.
Hi-Liner Cross Country Prepares for State
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner cross country team posted a team win and individual champion honors in their final regular season meet, a prep event for next week’s state meet in Jamestown. Valley City won the girls 4,000 meter event, sweeping th top three individual places and placing...
Carrington Wins 3-0 Over Kidder County
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington girls volleyball team defeated Kidder Coun ty in straight sets (25-14, 25-15, 25-20) and improved to 22-6 overall. Haley Wolsky had a game high 16 kills to pace the Cardinals offense. Madison Johnson added 8 kills, Emma Hone 7 kills, Isabel Wendel 6 kills, and Kennedy Wendel 5 kills and a match high 4 stuff blocks.
Shafer’s Hat Trick Helps Jimmies Past Mount Marty
The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team won for the third time in its last four matches, defeating Mount Marty (S.D.) University 5-3 Wednesday evening at the Jimmie Turf Field. Austin Shafer (SR/Jamestown, N.D.) recorded his second hat trick of the season, putting him at 12 goals, just two...
Jamestown Hosting “Surround the State In Song” Oct. 15
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Buffalo City will host several singers from across the state on Saturday, Oct. 15. Surround the State in Song is an honor choral festival for North Dakota students in grades 5-7. Students from numerous schools will be in Jamestown to practice under guest conductor Connie Stordalen from Bismarck Horizon Middle School before performing a concert open to the public. Piano accompaniment will be provided by John Clodfelter from the University of Jamestown.
Area Students Gather to Surround the State in Song
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – 80 students in grades 5 through 7 were in Jamestown Saturday, Oct. 15 to join in a statewide collaboration. Sponsored by the North Dakota American Choral Directors Association (NDACDA), “Surround The State In Song” is an annual choir festival at seven North Dakota locations with involvement from area schools.
Connie Fregien
Connie Lynn (Carlson) Fregien, 65, Jud, ND, died October 12, 2022 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo. She was surrounded by her loving family and close friends. Connie was born May 11, 1957, the daughter of Byrl “Bud” and Donna Mae Carlson. She joined siblings Donald and Kaye. She attended Jud Public School, graduating in 1975. After high school, Connie attended cosmetology school in Jamestown. In later years, she worked as a secretary for Jud Public School. Connie and her family were avid supporters of North Dakota Special Olympics. September 19, 1976, Connie married her best friend, high school sweetheart, and love of her life Lonnie Fregien. They were blessed with daughters, Heather and Carla, sons, Curt and Nick, and later her sons-in-law, Jeremy and Eric. Above all else, Connie loved her family, and especially loved being Grandma to her two grandsons, Carver and Kellen.
Scouts Join in National JOTA Event Saturday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Several Boy Scout Troops joined in a national jamboree Saturday, Oct. 15 in Jamestown. JOTA, or Jamboree on the Air, is the largest scouting event in the world. Held annually during the third weekend in October, JOTA uses amateur radio to link Scouts and Radio Operators around the world, nation, and even in the community.
Team Law Edges Out Team Fire In Battle of the Badge
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It was a close race, but Team Law narrowly edged out Team Fire during the two-day Battle of the Badge Blood Drive in Valley City. Team Law had 72 votes or blood donors and Team Fire had 67. Weldon Roberts of Vitalant Blood Services...
Barnes County Candidates Forum Held In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A public forum for Barnes County candidates was held on Thursday, October 13th in the Hi Liner Activity Center. Eight candidates received the invitation to the forum only four participated. The forum started with Barnes County Sheriff candidates Randy McClaflin and Wade Hannig. Incumbent...
Central Valley Health Encouraging Use of Women’s Way
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An estimated 590 new cases of breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in North Dakota. 70 of those will result in death in 2022. Central Valley Health District is encouraging all women to get their mammograms and other health related services. Unit Administrator Robin Iszler says some good news is cancer deaths and cases are on the decline.
JPS Issues Release Regarding Thursday Lockdown Situation
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Around 10:40 AM on Oct. 13, Jamestown law enforcement dispatched officers to Jamestown High School regarding a potential threat to school safety. Upon notification to JPS administration, the JHS campus was immediately placed in lockdown. After consultation with law enforcement, it was determined that, until...
Washington Elementary PTO Plans Soup Fundraiser for Kids
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Washington Elementary PTO is returning their popular Soup’er Fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 28. The PTO is currently raising funds to build a new playground for all grades on the northside. “While all of the playground equipment is quite old, the wooden playground structure...
