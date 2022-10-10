Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Is This Pretty Tyler, TX Park as Unsafe as Some People Say? Even ‘Haunted?’
People in Tyler, TX were chatting on a social media group page about one park that they claim is a criminal "hot spot." Some even say it's haunted. How could this pretty Tyler, Texas park be that dangerous?. OK, I confess I'm a bit skeptical about these kinds of things....
“Stranger Things” Star Lends Support To Longview, TX Animal Shelter
I'll keep it honest with you, I've never seen an episode of "Stranger Things" but I do know its a Netflix phenomenon that keeps folks talking and watching. One of the shows stars is lending their help to our friends at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center find some furbabies some forever homes in the month of October.
Why is the Delicious Chick-fil-A at the Longview Mall Closed?
Depending on what day it is that you've clicked on this, you either noticed the signs, or you tried to get a spicy chicken sandwich at the Chick-fil-A in the Longview, TX Mall. and you were shut out. Either way, we've got some good news. You won't have to wait...
inforney.com
Texas Rose Festival officially begins with ribbon cutting, prayer service
The 89th Texas Rose Festival officially began Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting and prayer service. Members of the Rose Festival court, families and community members gathered in the Rose Garden Center for an “enchanting” start to the festivities. This year’s theme is “Empires of Enchantment” and features...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Drivers Fail to Yield as Child Tries to Safely Cross this Tyler, TX Street
A Tyler, TX woman shared a post online about her experience watching a little boy try to cross the street at a crosswalk and seeing how so few of the drivers actually yielded to him. Obviously, when this crosswalk was first placed on Paluxy Drive in Tyler, Texas, the traffic...
Tyler, TX Police Share an Important Reminder that Many of Us Forget
Police in Tyler, TX have reminder for ALL of us. Which is good, because, I don't know about you, but it's been quite a while since I was sitting in Drivers' Education. Although I fancy myself more than capable behind the wheel, it's easy to forget certain things about driving--particularly in areas where the rules are a little bit different to what we may be used to in our day-to-day lives.
Dutch Bros. opening first Tyler location
TYLER, Texas — Dutch Bros. Coffee will be opening its first Tyler location early Friday morning. The Oregon-based coffee franchise is holding a grand opening from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on 2157 W. Grande Blvd. The other two locations will be on 7920 S Broadway Ave and 3924...
KLTV
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gilmer, TX Resident Claims $5 Million Dollar Texas Lottery Scratch Prize
With the cost of everything going up constantly, it would be a huge relief to find out that you could financially secure for awhile. We're doing our part to help you WIN CASH and we've already hooked up several East Texans with some money but in all honesty, we can't top what the Texas Lottery has.
KLTV
GMET family grows just a little bit bigger
‘CannaBus’ makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour. Terrance Bauh speaks about the “Ride for Your Rights” CannaBus Tour as it makes a pit stop in Nacogdoches and aims to educate Texans interested in getting a medical cannabis prescription. East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance president...
Low lake levels affecting safety, East Texas anglers
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Micah Wolfe is the owner of the Lake Palestine Resort and he says the low lake levels are impacting East Texans. “The biggest effect of course is the much higher presence of stumps, so there is a lot of safety to worry about or watch out for,” he said. Though it […]
The Best TikTok’s from Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, Texas
It’s a party that will be talked about for a long time. This past weekend on the red brick streets of downtown Tyler, Texas was the inaugural Rose City Music Festival. The lineup of musicians brought a little bit of everything to East Texas and everyone had a great time. It’s going to be fun to see this music festival continue to grow but it was a fantastic first year for the festival.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer resident with an itch to scratch became a millionaire. The resident purchased a $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! scratch-off ticket at Tiger Express #5, located at 1418 U.S. Highway 271 North, and walked away with a $5,000,000 prize. The claimant has elected to remain anonymous. This...
The Library in Tyler, TX Is Great Except This One Issue
Let me start by saying that I am a big fan of the library in Tyler, Texas. This article isn’t to throw criticism toward the people that keep things running, because I am sure that is not an easy job but I do believe there is something that we could change about the library that would make it used by more people. The one change that I suggest for the library in Tyler, Texas is to get rid of the fee that it charges people if you live outside the city limits.
KTRE
Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid making progress in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Cooper is recovering at TIRR Memorial Hospital in Houston following his injury...
11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
TRAFFIC ALERT: SH 64 blocked in Rusk County after major crash
UPDATE: Officials said one lane is open with deputies alternating traffic control. “A significant cleanup is necessary,” officials said. “Expect delays of up to an hour unless you seek an alternate route.” RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major crash has closed a portion of State Highway 64, and officials said drivers are encouraged to […]
Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?
Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
POLICE: East Texas man could have died from ‘accidental electrocution’
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 44-year-old man possibly died due to accidental electrocution in East Texas on Monday, said officials. The Jacksonville Fire Department received a call about the incident in the city around 7 a.m. Police said they are still investigating and will not release other details at this time.
ketr.org
Sulphur Springs ISD closed Tuesday so members of community can attend funeral
The Sulphur Springs Independent School District has cancelled classes today so that members of the community can attend the funeral of a young man who died in an all-terrain vehicle accident last week. 26-year-old Carson Hicks died last Thursday following an ATV accident on his family’s land in Pickton. Hicks was an alumnus of Sulphur Springs High School and Texas A&M University-Commerce, which he attended on a rodeo scholarship. Hicks went on to manage the family business, J3 Cattle Company. Today’s memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs. It will also be live-streamed on the church’s website.
Classic Rock 96.1
Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock961.com/
Comments / 0