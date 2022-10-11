ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening Update: Caring for Peonies with Carol Watson's Greenhouse

Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features caring for Peonies in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
Haunted CNY: Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror

ROME, N.Y. — Based in an abandoned industrial warehouse in Rome, Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror is consistently voted one of the best haunted attractions in Central New York every year. This year marks Cayo’s 20th anniversary and owner Joshua Reale said the attraction offers a long walk through...
Push to create new housing ahead of Micron plant in Clay

CLAY, N.Y. — There is an effort underway behind the scenes to prepare Central New York for the biggest employer to move into the region. To make way for the growth Micron is expected to bring, Onondaga County is working to build up the housing supply. On Wednesday night,...
Woman killed in Seneca County crash

Tyre, N.Y. — A three-car crash that killed a woman in Seneca County is under investigation. Police responded to State Route 318 just west of Gravel Road in Tyre around 10:50 a.m. Thursday. According to police, Deborah Patsos, 75, of Junius, was westbound when she crossed the center line...
NY-22: Williams, Conole, why they want your vote and where they stand

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams will face off in the race for Central New York’s new 22nd Congressional district. The new 22nd district includes Onondaga County and areas currently represented by Rep. John Katko, who did not run for re-election. CNYCentral asked both...
Joel Alvarez scores twice, lifts ESM over Jamesville-Dewitt 2-0

SYRACUSE — East Syracuse-Minoa finished up a memorable regular season Thursday night. The Spartans shutout Jamesville-Dewitt 2-0 to claim the SCAC Empire title finishing the season with a 14-2 record. Joel Alvarez answered the call and scored both goals. Congrats to Joel on being named our Toyota High School Athlete of the Week!
