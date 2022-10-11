Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Gardening Update: Caring for Peonies with Carol Watson's Greenhouse
Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features caring for Peonies in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
cnycentral.com
Haunted CNY: Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror
ROME, N.Y. — Based in an abandoned industrial warehouse in Rome, Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror is consistently voted one of the best haunted attractions in Central New York every year. This year marks Cayo’s 20th anniversary and owner Joshua Reale said the attraction offers a long walk through...
cnycentral.com
Oswego County leaders take first step to stop the smell coming from Volney ethanol plant
TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. — The Oswego County Legislature announced they've made a deal with delinquent ethanol plant owner Attis Biofuels to take over and sell it to a new company. It's been a smelly situation for months now, and finally it looks like people in the Town of Volney will get to breathe easy again.
cnycentral.com
Amazon looking to hire 300 more employees in CNY region ahead of holiday season
CLAY, N.Y. — Central New York's largest Amazon Warehouse is hiring. The facility has roughly 300 open positions such as packing, shipping, and more. Senior Staffing Manager Laurlyn Bush says the holidays are peak season which is an especially important time of year to bring new hires. Just last...
cnycentral.com
Town of Salina reacts after $25 million diverted from sports complex proposal
SALINA, N.Y. — With the $25 million sports complex in Salina on the back burner and the money directed toward the Micron facility, we checked in with the town supervisor as well as local business owners about the loss of a potential revenue driver to Salina. Salina’s Town Supervisor,...
cnycentral.com
Push to create new housing ahead of Micron plant in Clay
CLAY, N.Y. — There is an effort underway behind the scenes to prepare Central New York for the biggest employer to move into the region. To make way for the growth Micron is expected to bring, Onondaga County is working to build up the housing supply. On Wednesday night,...
cnycentral.com
Woman killed in Seneca County crash
Tyre, N.Y. — A three-car crash that killed a woman in Seneca County is under investigation. Police responded to State Route 318 just west of Gravel Road in Tyre around 10:50 a.m. Thursday. According to police, Deborah Patsos, 75, of Junius, was westbound when she crossed the center line...
cnycentral.com
NY-22: Williams, Conole, why they want your vote and where they stand
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams will face off in the race for Central New York’s new 22nd Congressional district. The new 22nd district includes Onondaga County and areas currently represented by Rep. John Katko, who did not run for re-election. CNYCentral asked both...
cnycentral.com
Joel Alvarez scores twice, lifts ESM over Jamesville-Dewitt 2-0
SYRACUSE — East Syracuse-Minoa finished up a memorable regular season Thursday night. The Spartans shutout Jamesville-Dewitt 2-0 to claim the SCAC Empire title finishing the season with a 14-2 record. Joel Alvarez answered the call and scored both goals. Congrats to Joel on being named our Toyota High School Athlete of the Week!
