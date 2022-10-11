Montour’s Jake Wolfe voted SBLive’s Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Montour’s Jake Wolfe for being voted SBLive’s Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week for September 25 – October 1!

In a 51-0 win over New Castle, the junior quarterback threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns.

Wolfe received 61.46% of the nearly 43,000 votes cast. Kabron Smith of Farrell was second with 36.78%, while Lainey Farabaugh of Bishop Guilfoyle finished third.

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email r yan@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Facebook at @sblivepa.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for September 25 – October 1:

Cole Bartrum, Northern football

The junior running back went for 175 yards three touchdowns in a a 28-18 win over Greencastle-Antrim.

Ian Bates, Line Mountain football



In a 24-23 win over Newport, he ran for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 34 carries.

Devin Beattie, Burrell football

Carried the ball 31 times for 302 yards and six touchdowns as Burrell defeated Imani Christian 41-30.

Chris Cibrone, Peters Township football

In a 50-13 win over Baldwin, the junior quarterback finished with 329 yards passing and four touchdown passes.

Aiden Dishman, Newport football

Despite the loss to Line Mountain, the senior running back had 234 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

Lainey Farabaugh, Bishop Guilfoyle soccer

In two games this past week, the 5-foot-2 senior scored seven goals. She had a hat trick and scored all three of there team's goals in a 3-0 win over Westmont Hilltop and then added four goals in a win over Central Cambria on Thursday.

Henry Harrison, Lewisburg soccer

In three games this week, the senior goalkeeper didn't allow a single goal. He now has seven shutouts in 10 games this season for the Green Dragons.

Micah Lauer, Dayspring Christian Academy soccer

Scored four goals in each of DCA's two games this week and also added an assist. He now has 33 goals on the season in 11 games.

Shawn Lee, Harrisburg football

In a 48-0 win over Altoona, the sophomore quarterback threw for 289 yards on nine completions and tossed five touchdown passes.

Ty Millhimes, Lower Dauphin football

The junior running back ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns against Palmyra and also threw a 71-yard touchdown pass in the win.

Marcus Quaker, West Perry football

The junior quarterback accounted for six touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 54-21 win over Boiling Springs. On the round, he picked up 109 yards and scored four times and then he also threw for 79 yards and an additional two scores.

Khalon Simmons, Meadville football



In a 35-0 win over Oil City, the senior running back carried the ball 23 times for 214 yards and four touchdowns.

Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt football

The sophomore quarterback completed 19 of his 25 passes for 360 yards and six touchdowns in just one half as the Crusaders defeated Milton Hershey 68-22.

Kabron Smith, Farrell football

The quarterback was nearly perfect in a 42-13 win over Wilmington, completing 16 of his 19 throws for a school-record 400 yards and four touchdowns.

Caullin Summers, Sharpsville football

In a 49-27 win over Sharon, he accounted for more than 350 yards and four touchdowns. He had 247 yards passing with three touchdowns and added 128 yards and another score on the ground.

Marcus Sweeney, Hershey football

The senior did a little bit of everything for the Trojans Friday night. He scored three long touchdowns, all in different ways. He had a touchdown catch (94 yards) and a touchdown run (86 yards) on offense and a kick return (91 yards) on special teams in the 27-7 win over Red Land.

Landan Stevenson, Mapletown football

In a 52-20 win over California, he ran for more than 200 yards and scored four touchdowns, while also throwing for a score for the Maples.

Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview football

The junior running back had 241 yards rushing and a pair of scores on 20 attempts in a 35-14 win over Cochranton.