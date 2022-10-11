Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police investigating shooting near Mill Creek Elementary
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting near West Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Road, close to Mill Creek Elementary. Police responded to reports of approximately four shots fired around 9 p.m. on Friday. After responding, officers located a two-vehicle collision and a man who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
krcgtv.com
Barricaded man surrenders after police deploy gas
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody on suspicion of Domestic Assault, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon after he barricaded himself in a residence on North Stadium Boulevard in Columbia for several hours. According to Columbia Police, officers...
krcgtv.com
Brutally murdered Columbia woman's identity confirmed
Columbia police have identified the woman who they believe was killed by her roommate. On their Facebook page, police said the woman was Patricia Kelly, 59, of Columbia. Police found her body hidden in a closet in a home in the 1700 block of High Quest Drive on Monday. They...
krcgtv.com
Barricaded suspect in Columbia, police on scene
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police posted to Facebook Friday morning about a barricaded suspect on North Stadium Blvd. in Columbia. They asked the public to avoid the area. We are working to get more information on the incident and will post more updates here as they become available.
Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has identified Patricia Kelly as the woman whose body was found in a closet on High Quest Drive earlier this week. Adam Conner is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. "We extend our condolences to Patricia’s friends and family, and our thanks to everyone involved in The post Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man in custody after choking his girlfriend nearly unconscious
JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City man is in custody after being accused of choking his girlfriend nearly unconscious during an assault on Wednesday morning. According to a news release, police arrived at the 2100 block of Clara Drive at approximately 8:19 a.m. and found the victim, an unnamed woman, suffering from injuries.
Sedalia police find person dead in home
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Two men charged with felony hazing enter not guilty pleas through attorneys
One of the ten men charged with a felony for hazing with life endangerment related to a hazing controversy at the University of Missouri had a court hearing today. Last month a grand jury indicted 22-year-old Samuel Gandhi, along with seven others. Ghandi was not in the courtroom. His attorney...
krcgtv.com
Man sought after threatening movie screening
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is being sought by police after making violent threats in regard to a movie screening for a film he worked on. According to court documents, 42-year-old Kyle Piper is charged with 2nd-Degree Making a Terroristic Threat after he implied that he would kill those who attended a movie screening in the 2200 block of Nifong. Police say they were contacted by the film's director who said Piper, who had worked on the film, had posted a message on facebook that said "If there is ever a day to be a killer today is the day."
Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man charged in killing a 58-year-old woman and putting her body in a closet made his first appearance in court Wednesday, via video. Adam Conner, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. A second-degree murder charge could result in a sentence of 10-30 years The post Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
Moniteau County deputies arrest two accused of burglary in September
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Moniteau County Sheriff's Department has identified and arrested two people due to their alleged involvement of a burglary in September. The owner of the property was able to get video of the suspects coming back onto the property last Friday. Deputies arrested Curtis Hile, of Jefferson City, and Kathy Kliegel at the property The post Moniteau County deputies arrest two accused of burglary in September appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Columbia police investigating suspicious death on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police were dispatched to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive at 3:40 p.m. for a welfare check. While checking the residence, police began to investigate a suspicious death. Neighbors claim two women lived in the house. "The circumstances surrounding the death have been proven to...
krcgtv.com
Home total loss after Pettis County Fire
PETTIS FIRE — A house is at a total loss after a fire in Pettis County Friday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Pettis County Sheriff, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement while it was being used near Drake and Buckley Rd. shortly after 1 p.m.
KOMU
Callaway County sheriff could face DWI misdemeanor
MOBERLY - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism could face a misdemeanor charge after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last week. Chism was arrested Thursday night after crashing his personal vehicle into a barrier at an Arby's in Moberly, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. Chism...
krcgtv.com
Candles cause Jefferson City house fire, no one injured
No one was injured after a house fire Wednesday in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Fire Department sent fire crews to the 1100 block of Cordell Street Wednesday at 2:12 pm. When they got there, they could see smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Owensville woman charged after drug seizure in Gasconade County
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) On Thursday, multiple law enforcement agencies executed a drug related search warrant on the 200 block of Washington Street in Gasconade County leading to an arrest and a seizure of drugs. During the search, officials say they found 53 grams of methamphetamine, 99 fentanyl capsules, one jar containing raw fentanyl and The post Owensville woman charged after drug seizure in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A homeless Sedalia man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 5. According to a probable cause statement, Sedalia Police responded to 530 East 4th Street to a report of an alleged assault. A victim relayed to the officer that Cal Childers had come over to...
Steak N Shake open after car hit wall
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Steak N Shake in west Columbia was damaged after a car hit the building. The Columbia Fire Department responded to the restaurant on Worley Street at 2:15 p.m. A car went into the building but the area was determined to be safe. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was The post Steak N Shake open after car hit wall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
