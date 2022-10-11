When listening to and watching Angela Moss Poole sing, it is hard to believe that she never intended to be a public performer or pursue solo artistry. She had been songwriting for as long as she can remember, but about 15 years ago, her mother submitted some of her songs to songwriting competitions without her knowing. She began winning awards for her creative works and having to perform them in front of renowned names in the music industry, which made her realize her voice and talents must be shared and heard further. It just so happens that her son’s interest and involvement in music led Poole to her own musical beginnings beyond the church walls. In three years of taking herself seriously as a non-traditional faith-based musician, she’s had multiple charting singles, with “You Deserve” peaking at #7 on the Billboard Gospel Indicator charts in 2019 and “My Help” ranking in the first spot on the chart for five weeks in 2021. She also is a label executive at their family-run record label, 141st Lane Music. Now, Poole is blessing her following with “Speak to the Mountain,” the leading single of her self-titled album, Angela Moss Poole.

