Getting To Know The Decorated BBC Reporter & Forbes 30 Under 30 Nominee, Gem O’Reilly
Gem O’Reilly is one of Britain’s finest young journalists. She has established herself as both an astute video journalist and digital reporter. Her tenure at the BBC has been nothing short of sensational. Gem has covered several stories that inspired positive change within communities in Britain. She is extremely passionate about keeping the public informed about all types of news ranging from mere trivial matters all the way to critical matters of public interest. Her zeal for authentic journalism even caught the attention of Forbes Magazine who decided to nominate her for the next edition of Forbes 30 under 30. A lot of credit can be apportioned to the BBC for Gem’s development into the marquee journalist she is today. The Hype Magazine’s Life & Style correspondent, Charles Myambo (CM) had a chat with Gem O’Reilly (GR). Below are some excerpts from the interview.
Fans React After ‘Hacks’ Actress Meg Stalter Does a ‘Hard Launch’ of Her Relationship on Social Media
Rising star Meg Stalter of the Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks has seen great success in her acting career, but her personal life is going pretty well too!. The 32-year-old celebrated a "Hard Launch" of her relationship with her girlfriend, Maddie. Stalter didn't reveal any other information about her partner, but...
“California Gurl” Katy Perry and Twila True Collab on New ‘PLAY’ Jewelry Line
Collaborative Twila True x Katy Perry Collection Brings to Life the Iconic Colorful Imagery of the Global Icon’s Performance at Resorts World Las Vegas. In October 2022, Twila True Fine Jewelry is set to launch the PLAY collection with original pieces designed by Katy Perry, available exclusively at Twila True Fine Jewelry at Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Newport Beach, CA, and online at Twila True Fine Jewelry.com. Grammy®-nominated artist Katy Perry is already beloved for pushing the envelope in the world of pop music. Now, she expresses her signature edgy style and unforgettably vibrant perspective in a special, limited edition fine jewelry collection inspired by her Resorts World residency.
Meet DaFixx Radio , Stellar Award Winner on SiriusXM Channel 154
Who is DaFixx? And what exactly are they fixing, you might ask? Well, after years of tuning in and following their now, nationally syndicated platform, it is safe to call DaFixx, “Da Answer” to what once was an urban, Christian-Music-Lover’s’, problem. DaFixx Radio Show, Stellar Award Winner, is a faith infused Hip-Hop/R&B music, and Spoken Word/Poetry platform, where their mission is to expose the culture of positive but relevant music that professes to keep Jesus Christ at the center of the message. Not only is the music the mission, but each show is riddled with real talk topics that span from theological discussions, to mental health awareness, to trending topics, and all things relevant to urban, Christian culture. Since the inception of DaFixx, long before they became a national household name, they’ve been known for giving artists from all walks of life equal opportunity and unbiased airplay. One might even think that their mission is, “the more underground the artist, the better,” as the creator, founder and CEO of DaFixx, Dj Focus, have a seemingly uncanny ability of discovering new artists and their music, long before either of them reaches a mainstream status.
Nigerian Start-Up Naijatastic Launches Monetization for Music Artists
In Nigeria, and Africa at large, there are very few indigenous music platforms offering music monetization for independent artists to earn revenue from their music. Apart from Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal, Mdundo, and other international companies in the music streaming space with monetization tools, there is no known African-based music platform (at the time of this publication) offering streaming revenue generation / monetization.
Harry Styles hit in groin with an apparent bottle at Chicago concert: 'Shake it off'
Harry Styles was the recipient of a bottle to his groin at his concert in Chicago, but didn't skip a beat or the stage when the incident occurred as seen in viral videos.
A New National Wonder Rises In The West! Mount Westmore Releases New Single “Too Big” October 21
What do you get when Rap legends and key creators of Hip Hop culture, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort come together? The SUPERGROUP MOUNT WESTMORE! Having sold over 100 million records combined, the legendary West Coast collective announces the release of their new single, “Too Big,” featuring P-Lo, available on October 21, 2022, via the label Mount Westmore with MNRK Music Group across all DSPs.
Gospel Artist Angela Moss Poole on New Song ‘Speak to the Mountain’
When listening to and watching Angela Moss Poole sing, it is hard to believe that she never intended to be a public performer or pursue solo artistry. She had been songwriting for as long as she can remember, but about 15 years ago, her mother submitted some of her songs to songwriting competitions without her knowing. She began winning awards for her creative works and having to perform them in front of renowned names in the music industry, which made her realize her voice and talents must be shared and heard further. It just so happens that her son’s interest and involvement in music led Poole to her own musical beginnings beyond the church walls. In three years of taking herself seriously as a non-traditional faith-based musician, she’s had multiple charting singles, with “You Deserve” peaking at #7 on the Billboard Gospel Indicator charts in 2019 and “My Help” ranking in the first spot on the chart for five weeks in 2021. She also is a label executive at their family-run record label, 141st Lane Music. Now, Poole is blessing her following with “Speak to the Mountain,” the leading single of her self-titled album, Angela Moss Poole.
“Ghostwriter” Stars Nour Assaf, Princess K. Mapp & Daire McLeod On The Apple TV+ Show’s New Season & The Original Series
In the Emmy Award-winning series Ghostwriter — a reimagining of the 1992 hit series from Sesame Workshop — when a ghost haunts a bookstore and releases fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends works to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business. While tackling the big mystery, the young heroes embark on six curious adventures with characters inspired by L. Frank Baum’s story The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz; author Pablo Cartaya’s ¡Leo! El Magnífico, Beverly Cleary’s novel The Mouse & The Motorcycle, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards’ song “She’s A Rainbow,” E.B. White’s book Charlotte’s Web, and Jewell Parker Rhodes’ tale Bayou Magic. The show is set to return for a third season later this month on October 21, 2022 with an entirely-new cast and a new adventure.
DJ Dynamiq, From Opening for Bad Bunny to His Latest World Tour “El Último Tour Del Mundo”
Hector Beltran, aka DJ Dynamiq, has made a name for himself within the Latin music genre. Having started his career in a DJ booth in San Diego, DJ Dynamiq has headlined huge festivals such as Baja Beach Festival and Sueños, opened up tours for talent including Bad Bunny, and is currently the official DJ for the San Francisco 49ers.
Global Superstar Meghan Trainor’s All-New ‘Made You Look’ Music Video Debuts Exclusively in Candy Crush Saga
For the first time, players will have 24-hour exclusive access to Trainor’s sweetest music video yet; Plus in-game features such as a ‘Candified’ version of the GRAMMY™ award-winning musical artist. Today, Candy Crush Saga, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is celebrating its 10th...
From The Talk of the Town to the Emerging Prince of NY: B. Lansky
A true New York native, B. Lansky, made his debut in the city in 1988. He was born in Manhattan and raised on Long Island before moving back to Manhattan at the age of 20. While working at Zoo Studios in the South Bronx, Lansky developed a love and appreciation for the music industry. B had a passion for songwriting since the age of 11, so by the time he began recording music he had plenty to say.
New Documentary ‘Thirst Trap’ by Atlanta Filmmaker Sensei Chop Launches on Tubi and Amazon Prime
Atlanta-born filmmaker and music artist Sensei Chop’s first film, the documentary Thirst Trap, has launched on Tubi, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. Chop directed, produced, wrote, edited, narrated and served as director of photography of the important film that sheds light on the ‘water boy’ culture in Atlanta, Georgia. The film features Meka Pless, the mother of Jalanni, her only son, a water boy who was fatally shot over ten dollars, as well as water boy entrepreneurs Joshua Dixion and Quintez Dixion.
