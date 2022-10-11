ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, MI

My North.com

New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings

Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

How to Take Spooky Tour of Former Asylum in Traverse City

Traverse City is one of the top travel destinations in Michigan. Situated on the shores of both East and West Grand Traverse Bay, this spot has become a huge draw for craft beer lovers, wine tasters and outdoor enthusiasts who love its waterfront, beaches and wooded trails. But did you know Traverse City’s west side has an area that’s really a little city within itself?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
Up North Voice

Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My Magic GR

Abandoned Michigan Farmhouse Rumored To Have Been Scene of an 1800s Murder

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On one sunny day, the sunlight hit a tree in the yard of this old abandoned farmhouse near Gaylord. What the camera caught was the image of a ghostly face, appearing open-mouthed as if it was attempting to wail.
GAYLORD, MI

