New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings
Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
How to Take Spooky Tour of Former Asylum in Traverse City
Traverse City is one of the top travel destinations in Michigan. Situated on the shores of both East and West Grand Traverse Bay, this spot has become a huge draw for craft beer lovers, wine tasters and outdoor enthusiasts who love its waterfront, beaches and wooded trails. But did you know Traverse City’s west side has an area that’s really a little city within itself?
Saturday search for northern Michigan man missing since April needs more volunteers
A northern Michigan family is seeking the public's assistance in locating 40-year-old Kingsley man Jesse Jackman who disappeared more than six months ago as a search for him is set for Saturday. During the daylight hours on Saturday, Jesse's family and multiple volunteers are planning to search the area where...
SkyBridge Michigan sneak peek: Get ready for the sway
BOYNE FALLS, MI - Boyne Mountain Resort did a ribbon cutting in front of its new SkyBridge for a sneak peek on Friday, welcoming more than 100 people across a day ahead of its planned public opening on Saturday, Oct. 15. Guests may have expected what the world’s longest timber-towered...
New Michigan pedestrian bridge is 118 feet in the air with see-through glass flooring
BOYNE FALLS, MI - The buzz around SkyBridge Michigan is building, and the opening of the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge is just days away. The 1,200-foot span anchored between two peaks atop Boyne Mountain Resort will open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are available online...
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
$4.6 million dream home hits market on Michigan’s Caribbean-like Torch Lake
ALDEN, MI - It’s known far and wide as Michigan’s own slice of the Caribbean and now a large home with a ton of water frontage has just hit the market right along Torch Lake’s blue-green waters. Located at 11328 South East Torch Lake Drive in Alden,...
Michigan cannabis business owner stunned by state police SWAT-style raid
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- It was quiet morning on Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Traverse City’s Great Lakes Hemp Supplements, a cannabis business with CBD products and a decal on the window that reads, “healers not dealers.”. The solace shattered. “This is raid,” shouted Michigan state troopers who rushed...
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
Michigan man accused of holding woman hostage for 13 hours inside sound-proof bunker he built
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing kidnapping, stalking, torture, and rape charges after he shackled a woman inside a sound-proof bunker he’d built and held her hostage for 13 hours, prosecutors said. Christopher Thomas, 38, of Traverse City, is accused of stalking a Blair Township...
Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
Michigan farm used human waste on produce sold at stores, officials say. 'Honest mistake' from outhouse, farm says.
The owner of a Michigan farm said Wednesday that the dumping of untreated human waste on his land was an “honest mistake” after state officials issued a warning that his produce may have been contaminated. Andy Stutzman, the owner of Kuntry Gardens in Homer, south of Lansing, told...
Abandoned Michigan Farmhouse Rumored To Have Been Scene of an 1800s Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On one sunny day, the sunlight hit a tree in the yard of this old abandoned farmhouse near Gaylord. What the camera caught was the image of a ghostly face, appearing open-mouthed as if it was attempting to wail.
