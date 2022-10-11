ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

Related
brickunderground.com

Manhattan sales slowdown, condo common charges increase, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to find out what's happening with the sales market in Manhattan. Rising mortgage rates caused condo and co-op sales to slow down considerably in the third quarter, according to the Elliman Report. Still, the median sales price in Manhattan is up 3.6 percent. Also...
MANHATTAN, NY
brickunderground.com

A guide to using millwork in a NYC renovation

Most New Yorkers who are planning a renovation expect the pain points to be the cost of upgrading mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems. But in the past year, a new component has emerged as one of the major cost drivers in a renovation: millwork. Millwork is a crucial focus of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Real Estate
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
City
Rose, NY
94.5 PST

Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers

More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Farmers’ Market Is One of the Best in NY

The TaSH Farmers’ Market was ranked one of the top 10 farmers’ markets in New York State, the only one in Westchester to do so. Who doesn’t love a good farmers’ market trip? In Westchester, an abundance of markets offer the chance to shop local and support farms and makers in the region. Recently, one local farmers’ market has been named not just a top pick in Westchester, but all of New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Is Amazon Fresh opening on Staten Island? Here are the latest signs the supermarket is coming.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re grabbing a cup of coffee at the Hylan Commons in New Dorp and need a WiFi connection, Amazon has got you covered. The goliath e-tailer -- who will still not confirm whether or not it is opening a supermarket in the borough -- is now hosting a public WiFi hotspot titled “Amazon Guest” in the shopping center. And it’s fully functional and ready to use.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brokerage#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Mortgage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Urbandigs
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley’s Most Popular Irish Bar For Sale After 25 Years

The most popular Irish bar in the Hudson Valley has been serving patrons for 25 years. But now the building and its business are on the market. There are some Hudson Valley bars that are more than just businesses, they're landmarks. They've become such an integral part of the local culture and community that it's hard to imagine a time when they didn't exist. Sadly, more and more of these local institutions are disappearing, leaving residents with nothing but memories of the good times spent there.
WALDEN, NY
Daily News

NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting

The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Beth Torres

Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New York

Finding cheap rent is on the minds of many New Yorkers these days. New York City is continuing to break records as the most unaffordable city for renters in the nation. As of October 2022, New York City renters can expect to pay almost $4,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. That’s an astonishing 34 percent increase over the last year. The median price for a two-bedroom apartment is now $4,410 a month, up 40 percent from the previous year.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
PIX11

Body found in Central Park pond

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man’s body was found in a Central Park pond on Monday, police said. The man was found face down in Turtle Pond around 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man hasn’t been identified. The medical examiner will try to determine his cause […]
MANHATTAN, NY
WPG Talk Radio

Federal Labor Officer Admits $14K Scam of NJ Contractors

An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Manhattan mugging: Woman dragged to West Village street by hair

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a crook who dragged a woman to the ground by her hair in the West Village and stole her purse. The victim, 35, was walking near West 4th and Charles streets around 10:55 p.m. Sept. 25 when the assailant approached her from […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Hackensack's Lido Restaurant Opening Another Location

Lido Restaurant is opening a second location in Bergen County. After 66 years in Hackensack, the popular restaurant is expanding to North Arlington. Famous for its thin-crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches, Lido will be moving into the space formerly occupied by Centanni. An opening date has not yet been...
HACKENSACK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy