Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake Wells
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
What Happened To These Missing Children And Adults In Kansas?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Related
WIBW
Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was killed in a three vehicle hit-and-run crash Saturday in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at around 12:15 p.m., an unknown white Chevy pickup truck was driving east on Kansas Highway 96, just west of 279th St. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east in the lane next to the truck. When the pickup attempted to switch lanes, one of the motorcycles made an avoidance maneuver to avoid a collision. The driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.
Man killed in south Wichita dispute
A 35-year-old man got into an argument with employees inside the Wendy’s while waiting at the drive-thru window. The incident worsened when a 31-year-old man in the vehicle behind him became involved.
Police: Kan. man dead after restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman of Wichita unconscious and...
classiccountry1070.com
Traffic accident, shooting reported at southeast Wichita intersection
Police were called to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at a southeast Wichita intersection, and then they confirmed that a shooting had taken place. The accident was reported at Harry and Oliver just before 4 p.m. Friday. A man was reported to have an arm injury at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Child injured in hit and run in east Wichita
A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bicycle, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch.
One person critically injured in motorcycle crash
One person has critical injuries following an accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
classiccountry1070.com
Motorcycle rider critical after accident at west Wichita intersection
Police were called to a car-motorcycle accident in west Wichita late Friday afternoon, and someone from the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The accident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Seneca at Kellogg. A man around 30 years of age was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
classiccountry1070.com
Motorcycle rider killed in south Wichita crash
61-year-old Roger Wilcoxen, of Winfield, is identified as the motorcycle rider killed in a south Wichita crash Wednesday evening. The crash was reported around 7 p.m. on Hydraulic, south of Pawnee. Police say Wilcoxen was headed south on Hydraulic when he was hit by a driver turning north onto Hydraulic from eastbound Marion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
adastraradio.com
McPherson Police Department Seeking Information on Stolen Truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. – On Tuesday at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed. Officers contacted the victim in the case and the truck was last seen on the...
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Suspects wanted in south Wichita drive-by shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Shocking security camera video shows two gunmen open fire on a south Wichita home with 15 people inside. Police say at least 25 rounds were fired from a small silver SUV and hit a home in the 2700 block of west Jewell, near Harry and Meridian.
These roads in west Wichita will be closed Friday for deputy’s funeral procession
Sidnee Carter died on Oct. 7. Her funeral will happen Friday morning.
Police will not open investigation into officer in incident with mayor
After reviewing body camera footage from an incident between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says they will not be opening an investigation into the officer involved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
classiccountry1070.com
Proposed Ordinance Aims to Crackdown on Catalytic Converter Thefts
An ordinance from the City of Wichita was proposed that aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts. These cases can be difficult solve since catalytic converters can’t be traced. The proposed ordinance would allow Wichita Police to investigate and charge suspicious accumulation of catalytic converters, as well as...
Person injured in south Wichita house fire
A person has been injured after being in a south Wichita house fire Thursday afternoon.
classiccountry1070.com
Funeral services held for Deputy Sidnee Carter
The funeral service for Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter was held in Wichita Friday morning, then a funeral procession went to Resthaven Cemetery for graveside services. The services at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church were attended by Sedgwick County and Wichita law enforcement officers, as well as Sedgwick County commissioners and other officials. During the service, Father David Voss talked about Carter’s kindness and said she cared for every heart.
Wichita to consider catalytic converter theft ordinance
The Wichita City Council will consider a new ordinance that will try to prevent the theft of catalytic converters.
KWCH.com
City ordinance aims to thwart catalytic converter thefts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A proposed ordinance from the City of Wichita aims to reduce catalytic converter thefts within Wichita. The city says the reported thefts of catalytic converters have increased from 187 in 2019 to 1,360 in 2021. The thefts are nearly impossible to solve, because one they’re removed from vehicles, catalytic converters cannot be traced.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita police union, Mayor, respond to incident from September
The Wichita Police Department says it will not launch an investigation into the interactions between Mayor Whipple and an officer during a neighborhood cleanup event from September 24th. Whipple has alleged officer misconduct from the event when he was stopped while trying to drop off trash. He’s also accused the...
Footage details interaction between WPD officer and Wichita mayor
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Body camera footage detailing an incident between a Wichita Police Department (WPD) officer and Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple during a neighborhood cleanup event has been released. Whipple is calling for a review of the city’s body camera policies after he says the officer’s body camera failed to document the officer yelling […]
Comments / 0