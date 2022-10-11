First Lady Jill Biden to visit Milwaukee on Wednesday, speak with teachers

Jacquelyn Martin - staff, AP

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — First Lady Jill Biden will return to Milwaukee Wednesday to meet with local educators.

Biden is set to speak to the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association before meeting with students, parents and teachers at the “Homework Diner” at Westside Academy.

The visit will be Biden’s third to Wisconsin since her husband was elected President. She made a trip to the state in September of last year and returned in December alongside Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to meet with the families of victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade crash.

Wednesday’s visit is part of a multi-stop trip for the First Lady. She will begin her day in Nashville, visiting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and speaking at a Democratic National Committee event.

