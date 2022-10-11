Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
411mania.com
Jerry Lawler Recalls Andy Kaufman Being Turned Down By WWE, How Kaufman Influenced WWE To Work With Celebrities
One of Jerry Lawler’s most famous feuds was with Andy Kaufman, and Lawler recently recalled how he got to work with Kaufman because he was turned down by WWE. Kaufman and Lawler’s rivalry was the focus of last week’s Tales of the Territories and Lawler spoke with Busted Open Radio about his work with the legendary comedian and more. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Sasha Banks Comments On Possible Match With KAIRI
Sasha Banks got the internet speculating a bit this weekend about a possible match with WWE alumna KAIRI. Banks posted to her Instagram stories last night to share a mockup graphic of Banks vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship. Banks posted the image with the caption “It’s so very interesting.”
411mania.com
Finn Balor on Learning About His Judgment Day Angle, Dominik Mysterio Exceeding Expectations
– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed learning about his angle with The Judgment Day a day before it happened, his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio as part of the group, and a lot more. Below are some highlights:. Balor on how...
411mania.com
Saraya On Being Nervous In Her First AEW Promo, Criticism Of Her Reference To WWE
Saraya’s first promo in AEW didn’t go off the way she wanted, and she recently discussed the promo and the online reaction to her WWE reference in the promo. The AEW star appeared on Talk is Jericho and discussed the promo, which was criticized by fans for her delivery as well as what was perceived as a shot against WWE when she said she now had “a boss that listens to me.” You can check out the highlights from the discussion below:
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night with Seth Rollins defending the US Title in the main event, plus more. You can see the full results from the Sioux City, Iowa show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH def. Damien Priest...
411mania.com
Tom Lawlor On His Feud With Fred Rosser, STARDOM Talent Competing on NJPW Strong
Tom Lawlor is a big part of NJPW Strong, and he recently discussed his feud with Fred Rosser, STARDOM talent competing on the brand and more. Lawlor spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On his match against Homicide at New Japan...
411mania.com
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Replaced By Dominik At Advertised Appearance, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Smackdown In Three Minutes
– PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio has been pulled from an advertised appearance at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday. He was replaced by his son Dominik. This is due to Rey being moved to the Smackdown roster. Dominik bragged about it on Twitter. – Here are...
411mania.com
WWE Day 1 Reportedly Cancelled, Won’t Be Rescheduled
WWE Day 1 won’t be taking place in 2023, according to a new report. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that according to multiple sources, the January 1st PPV has been cancelled and won’t be rescheduled. If the report is accurate, that means that there would be no Premium Live Event set to take place between Survivor Series in November and the Royal Rumble in late January.
411mania.com
Various News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent for WWE, Hikaru Shida Ready to Become 3-Belts Shida, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was in attendance at last night’s AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament show to scout talent for WWE. As previously reported, Sapolsky was recently brought back to WWE to work with the creative team. – On next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, former AEW...
411mania.com
WWE News: Note on Tonight’s NXT Live Event, Dominik Mysterio Set for Signing, Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye to Rey Mysterio
– WWE NXT is back for another live event tonight at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Gainesville, Florida. WWE is advertising NXT World Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Cameron Grimes, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and Cora Jade for tonight’s show. – Ahead...
411mania.com
Early Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s SmackDown
A number of details on the creative choices for tonight’s SmackDown have been provided by Fightful. The following spoilers are, as always, subject to change. – There is a planned focus on Bray Wyatt as one of the key aspects for tonight’s broadcast. Wyatt will be utilizing a mask designated internally as an “Uncle Howdy” mask. Planned elements will incorporate the aesthetic of a derelict Firefly Funhouse set.
411mania.com
The Great Muta Credits Demons For His AEW Rampage Appearance
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Great Muta spoke about his appearance on AEW Rampage last month, where he saved Sting from the House of Black. He said: “If you look back on the history of Great Muta, the first thing that comes to mind is Sting. Great Muta was also energized and motivated by all of this. When the gates of the demon world opened up to me, suddenly, I was in AEW’s ring. I saw Sting, and knew that if I saved him, he would come to my retirement match in Yokohama.“
411mania.com
USA Network Reportedly ‘Thrilled’ Over Improved WWE Raw Ratings
USA Network is reportedly very happy with how Raw’s ratings numbers have improved as of late. The Monday night show has shown marked improvement since Vince McMahon exited the company in mid-July, with the numbers from July 25 (the first post-McMahon episode) to current averaging a 0.52 demo rating and 1.886 million viewers. Those are both marked improvement from the 0.46 demo rating and 1.735 million for 2022 up until that point, which is particularly notable considering that the five of the 12 weeks have been against Monday Night Football.
411mania.com
Jim Ross Recalls His Reaction To Eddie Guerrero’s Passing, WWE Using It In Storylines
In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his reaction to Eddie Guerrero’s passing in 2005, Eddie’s legacy, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his reaction to Eddie Guerrero’s passing in 2005: “I’m not so sure Bruce [Prichard] didn’t break that news to me. Bruce and I were working together, and when you look back at when we started working together, it was 30 years. I think maybe Bruce told me. That surgery [I had] was rough, but it wasn’t nearly as rough as getting that news. I’d go through another surgery if I didn’t have to hear that. It was just heartbreaking. 38 years old, Conrad. My god. It was heartbreaking. There’s no other way to describe it. You just wonder why things end the way they end sometimes, and sometimes there are no answers. That’s what’s tough, you don’t know the answer. That’s another thing that helped changed things there in WWE is guys getting full physicals, blood work, and all these things to make sure the heart is good. In some of the tragedies, and they were tragedies, some good came out of it because of testing. Eddie looked great, was feeling good, had no problems that I’m aware of. As I said, if there were, I would’ve heard about them. It caught up with him.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Stock Hits Highest Closing Price In Three Years, Latest UpUpDownDown Battle Of Brands
– WWE’s stock hit its highest closing price in three years on Thursday. The stock closed at $75.49 today, the best closing price for the stock since it hit $75.91 on September 17th, 2019. The stock’s 52-week high is $76.13, though that was not a closing price. It is...
411mania.com
Spoiler On Title Match Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
A new title match was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage taping for next week’s Dynamite. During the Thursday night taping, it was announced that Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle on Tuesday’s live episode of Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dynamite airs on...
411mania.com
WWE NXT Wrestler Set To Be At This Monday’s RAW (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that former WWE NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes is set to be at this Monday’s taping of WWE RAW. Grimes will likely be there to work the Main Event taping, as wrestlers like Carmelo Hayes and others have done in recent weeks. It’s also possible he...
411mania.com
Road Dogg Explains How AEW Lacks Fluidity & Connection Between Segments
– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James critiqued AEW, how their TV product lacks connection and fluidity between its segments. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Road Dogg on a recent WWE show having a great...
