American Golf Partners With Golfbidder In Upgraded Trade In Service

American Golf has announced a new partnership with Golfbidder, one of the biggest names in pre-owned golf equipment, with a view to ease the financial pressure on players looking to improve their game. The new trade in partnership allows players to upgrade their clubs at any American Golf store, allowing a wider range of club brands to be traded in against product to the same value as the pre-owned item.

Under the new agreement, players will be able to trade in used drivers , fairways woods, hybrids, iron sets and putters against equipment in American Golf stores. Players will also be able to trade in wedges for the first time as well as trade in multiple products against new product, providing the trade in value is lower than the product being purchased. While stocking some of the best in new equipment from big brands such as TaylorMade, Ping and Callaway, American Golf also stocks some of the best budget drivers and best budget irons from brands like that can also be purchased alongside the new trade in system.

(Image credit: American Golf)

Gary Favell, CEO, American Golf said: “By partnering with Golfbidder it allows our customers to upgrade and recycle a greater selection of old clubs quickly and efficiently, as well as having the option of trading in multiple clubs. This ensures American Golf better supports players’ needs, especially as the cost-of-living rises.”

Customers trading in need to visit their local American Golf store where one of the retailer’s experienced team members will provide a valuation of their item in 60 seconds. If the customer accepts the quote, American Golf will process the trade in directly for store credit which the customer can use the same day. All items under the new trade in system will be shipped directly to Golfbidder's HQ in Surrey to be verified, processed and repackaged for sale via its website and showroom.

Matt Barham, Managing Director, Golfbidder said: “American Golf is the largest golf retailer in the UK, and we are delighted to be working together to better enable golfers to part-exchange their clubs for new product, helping them to improve their game. With so many people taking up the sport over the last three years, this partnership will allow us to provide players with an even wider range of the best golf clubs and equipment to suit every skill level and budget.”