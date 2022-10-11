Read full article on original website
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach needs to clear 92 dogs before major shelter renovation
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Panhandle Animal Welfare Clinic needs help clearing the current kennels before a major renovation project. PAWS is working to tear down and rebuild their current kennel and shelter area. The construction begins on Oct. 19. “Our kennels are decades old, 30 plus years and there’s been thousands and […]
wtvy.com
A Busy Bee being built in Bonifay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-stop shop is buzzing into Holmes County. Bonifay will be welcoming its first-ever Busy Bee convenience store. The 30-million-dollar project will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10. Crystal Ball is the Founder of Investors Gone Wild, she says the...
Man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing teen in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018. Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County House Fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County family is breathing a sigh of relief after a fire in their home, that thankfully, did very little damage. It happened near Lisenby avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard in Panama City today. Crews arrived and quickly got to work putting it out....
Beach robot paves cleaner path on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Everybody meet Bebot, the beach cleaning robot removing plastic and other trash from Florida beaches. Bebot made a stop on Okaloosa Island between Fort Walton Beach and Destin Tuesday on its state-wide tour. Non-profit Keep Florida Beautiful said Bebot is brand new technology donated by Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation […]
Fort Walton Beach Viking Band headed to Bands of America competition
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Viking Band took off Thursday morning for Wake Forest University in North Carolina. The 152-student group is the only Okaloosa County School in the regional phase of band performances. The band will perform its ‘A New Dawn’ show on Saturday, Oct. 15. This is the second year in […]
WTGS
Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
Destin Log
History Mystery: Destin fishing during World War II
Many locals and visitors alike are taking part in the 74th Annual Destin Fishing Rodeo this month. Our readers might be interested to know what fishing was like during World War II in Destin, Florida. Our History Mystery this month gives us a pretty clear picture of just how plentiful schools of fish were in the 1940s, but it also shows how difficult it was to catch those fish, due to the war efforts.
New Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access opens
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning. “We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy […]
click orlando
Pregnant Florida freediver spears pending world record fish
DESTIN, Fla. – It’s one thing to be 40 and freediving with a polespear, but to be eight months pregnant and nail a pending world record black drum is a whole other thing. Destin’s Julie Augustine did just that Oct. 1. “It was crazy, that’s not how...
WJHG-TV
Turning back the pages in Panama City history
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They say home is where the heart is. At the heart of Panama City, is its history. The Panama City Publishing Company serves as a small window into the past on Beck Ave. in St. Andrews. Opened in 1920 by George West and his wife Lillian, the small building served the community for over 85 years. George is credited as the founding father of Panama City, developing the area from a small fishing town into an established city. West’s great-great Grandson, Buddy, inherited the building before selling it to the city of Panama City in 2005; the West’s family legacy was preserved by turning the building into a museum.
Alligators and beer come together at Gulfarium’s Crocktober Fest
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An Octoberfest unlike the rest, the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park is hosting its annual Croctober Fest on Oct. 15 & 16 at the Okaloosa Island complex. The event is in its third year. Half a dozen local breweries will be serving craft beer all day long while celebrating alligators […]
niceville.com
Former Destin area man sentenced to 11 years for alleged scheme
DESTIN, Fla. – A former Destin area man has been sentenced to federal prison on charges related to an alleged investment fraud scheme and money laundering, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. John E. Acker, 53, formerly of Santa Rosa Beach, was sentenced...
WJHG-TV
Pedestrians deaths increasing in Bay County, how they can be avoided
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has had an increase in pedestrian related injuries and deaths this year compared to 2021. Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol says multiple factors are causing these crashes like people not paying attention. “We’ve definitely seen an increase not only...
WJHG-TV
Humane Society of Bay County Animal Shelter remains closed after two years
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A shelter once filled with animals, now sits empty off of Bay Avenue in Panama City, waiting for its doors to open again,. The Humane Society of Bay County closed its shelter back in April 2020. “We decided that it was best for us to kind...
WJHG-TV
Family fun at St. Andrews Marina
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Saturday the St. Andrews Marina is hosting a Food Trucks & Fishing event. The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. and concludes at 2:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy food from a few food trucks, ice cream, and some fishing. No fishing...
franklincounty.news
Defendants convicted in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Franklin and Gulf Counties
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Sentencing the last of 16 defendants, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf Counties. The convictions and sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida on October 14. “Cooperative...
BCSO: Two arrested after violence threats at Rutherford
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, around 8 a.m. Friday morning, a student reported that they received a message on Snapchat that there would be violence on the campus of Rutherford High School Friday. The school was placed under lockdown and about 40 minutes later, two phone calls were […]
Florida Angler Breaks 12-Year Record With 101-Pound Wahoo
On Friday (October 7), Derrick Dover, his brother, Andrew, and his dad, Tony, loaded up their beloved boat, the Muscle Memories, and set off for the 7th and final day of the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo. It had been a thrilling week, with their fellow anglers reeling in a...
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are some events you can attend this weekend around the Panhandle. PCB Oktoberfest When: October 14 – October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Aaron Bessant Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 14 & October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Treasure Hunt When: […]
