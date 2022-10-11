Bill Murray accused of ‘kissing’ and ‘straddling’ female movie staffer: report

Bill Murray has been accused of “kissing” and “straddling” a female production movie staffer on set — ending in the movie being shut down, according to a new report.

The incident allegedly happened on the set of “Being Mortal” back in April when Murray appeared to have been overly friendly and “sexual” with the anonymous staffer, per the report from Puck .

The 72-year-old comedian allegedly began “kissing” the “much younger” staffer’s body and “straddling” her, according to Puck, and she claimed she was unable to move because of his weight.

The Post has reached out to Murray’s rep for comment.

Witnesses claimed to Puck that Murray tried to kiss the woman, but they were both wearing masks.

Actor and comedian Bill Murray allegedly kissed and straddled a female staffer on set. Scott Olson/Getty Images

However, the accuser claimed to Puck that Murray defended his actions, allegedly saying they were meant to be playful, but the unnamed staffer “interpreted his actions as entirely sexual” and was “horrified.”

In April after Page Six revealed that he got “handsy” on set , Murray went on CNBC and was asked about what happened, to which he said: “I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way. As of now, we are talking and we are trying to make peace with each other.”

“The world’s different than it was when I was a little kid. Things change, times change,” he added at the time.

A source told Puck that Murray felt remorse, especially considering it caused people to lose their jobs on set.

The woman reportedly filed an official complaint and her allegations were backed up by another staffer who saw it happen, the report claimed. They ultimately reached a settlement that included a non-disclosure agreement and in which Murray paid her just over $100,000, according to Puck. The woman also allegedly waived her rights to any legal action she may have been able to make against Searchlight Pictures and Disney.

Production of the film was suspended by Searchlight, but no reason was clarified in any company memo.

This isn’t the first reported incident of bad behavior on set from Murray. Recently, Geena Davis opened up about her bad experiences with the actor while making the movie “Quick Change” in 1989.