Prime Day deals: 5 best mattress offers to shop today

Wondering if you can pick up a good mattress deal in the Prime Early Access Sale (aka Prime Day 2)? This article is here to help. If you haven't heard of it, this is another round of offers for Prime subscribers. It's a repeat of the major two-day sale that usually takes place in the summer, but this is the first winter event, so we weren't sure how the deals were going to shape up.

But you're here for mattresses, so let's focus on that. Are you going to be able to pick up one the best mattresses around for a bargain price at Amazon today? The short version is no, but that doesn't mean it's not a good day to shop elsewhere. Most of our top-rated mattresses aren't sold through Amazon, but there are still plenty of offers if you head direct to the brand.

Amusingly, Nectar is running its own 'Prime Day Sale', with $200 off mattresses and a free big bedding bundle. Saatva, which makes our favorite mattress, is also in the middle of a three-day sale that offers between $200 and $500 off all its mattresses. There are also a handful of decent mattress deals in the Prime Day sale that are worth a look in. You'll find all the details below.

(FYI, if you're not in a major hurry, the Black Friday mattress deals are likely to start appearing in mid-November.) Read on for our pick of the mattress sales available to shop now, or for more offers on a range of products, follow our Prime Day live blog .

Saatva Classic Mattress: queen $1,795 $1,595 at Saatva

Our favorite mattress - This luxury innerspring hybrid sits right at the top of our best mattress ranking, and with good reason. The design, which includes eco-friendly foams, a plush Euro pillow top and durable steel coils is incredibly comfortable for almost every body or sleep style. In our Saatva Classic mattress review , we said it "delivers premium comfort and support for far less than its high-end rivals". Choose from 3 comfort levels and two heights. This non-Prime deal gets you $200 off most sizes (more on the split options, nothing on the twin). View Deal

Nectar memory foam mattress: queen $999 $799 + $499 free bedding at Nectar

Best memory foam – Nectar has decided to run its own 'Prime Day' sale today (although of course, you don't actually have to subscribe to Amazon Prime to save). This all-foam mattress offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. In our Nectar mattress review we found it easy to recommend to side and back sleepers in particular – and said it "hit the sweet spot between performance and price". The mattress is never really sold at MSRP, but the deal price is very competitive and you get a bundle of sleep accessories worth $499 included, plus a 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. View Deal

The best mattress deals at Amazon

There are some decent offers at Amazon this Prime Day, especially on cheaper or slightly more obscure mattresses. Here are the best ones:

Zinus Green Tea memory foam mattress: from $199 $158.40 at Amazon

Best cheap pick - While this isn't the best mattress you'll ever sleep on, it i our favorite cheap and cheerful option, and this Prime Day deal makes it cheaper than it has been all year. In our Zinus Green Tea mattress review we found it delivered good pressure relief and was plenty comfortable enough with its medium-firm to firm sleep feel. There are discounts on the 10" and 12" versions – exactly how much depends on the size, but whatever you buy it'll be a bargain. View Deal

Casper Element mattress: from $495 $396 at Amazon

This one isn't available to buy at Casper direct. It has a basic, two-layer design: the upper foam will contour to your body and relieve pressure on your joints (it's perforated to allow air to flow through and stop you from getting too warm) and a more supportive foam base, for stability.

View Deal

Serta Clarks Hill Firm: from $699 $594.15 at Amazon

We haven't tested this particular model out, but we do rate Serta as a mattress brand. The firm version (which is the one discounted) features three types of layered foam at the top, for balanced support, followed by individually wrapped coils, and base foam. Although the discount is only 15%, that price is very low for a hybrid mattress, and especially from a trusted bed brand. View Deal