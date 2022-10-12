ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones just hit lowest price yet for Prime Day

By Lee Dunkley
 2 days ago

If you've been holding out for the best noise cancelling headphones until prices tumble, you'll be pleased to know that Sony's premium headphones are on sale for this week's Amazon Prime Day sales event.

Right now the Sony WH-1000XM5 are on sale for $348 at Amazon or for £295 in the U.K . That's saving you $51 on the MSRP price (around £54 on the U.K. price), and the deal applies to both black and off-while color options. So make sure to hurry as this offer isn't guaranteed to last long.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 $348 @ Amazon
The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. Walmart is also selling the WH-1000XM5 for $348 . View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM5: £349 £295 @ Amazon
The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. View Deal

The Sony WH-1000XM5 rank as one the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, competing with the likes of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless and Bose 700 . Thanks to the superb audio quality and excellent active noise cancellation, the Sony XM5 offer one of the best audio experiences out there.

During our testing, we found that the Sony WH-1000XM5 gets closer than ever to beating the Bose 700 — our best ever noise canceller. Audio quality is superb; the 30-hour battery life (with ANC) is excellent; and everything from the touch controls to the ability to tweak the EQ via the Sony Headphones Connect app is well thought out and seamlessly integrated. Call quality has also been improved greatly and there's really nothing to criticize here beyond the slightly bland styling.

And while $348 is still far from cheap, it's the lowest we've seen them at so far and puts them at the same price as the still available Sony WH-1000XM4 .

Make sure you check out our Prime Day deals live blog for all the biggest savings on TVs, appliances, laptops and more.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service that costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month. Prime members receive a wide variety of perks. The biggest perk, however, is free one- or two-day shipping on most items sold by Amazon. Last year, the company revealed it has over 200 million paid Prime members worldwide. So if you've ever wondered what is Amazon Prime — this should answer your question.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99. View Deal

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

