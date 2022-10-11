ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeanie Buss, LeBron James Discuss Bittersweet Feeling Of Facing Pat Riley In 2020 Finals

By Landon Buford
Buss and LeBron have strong ties to the Miami Heat president

The final episode of "Legacy: The True Story of the Los Angeles Lakers was centered on them facing the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals.

The series reunited Heat team president Pat Riley with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and forward LeBron James. Riley coached the Lakers in the 1980s, leading them to four championships. Later, Riley played a role in James signing with the Heat in 2010 and leading them to two championships in four straight Finals appearances.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after Monday's preseason victory against the Houston Rockets (; 0:51)

Buss and James shared how tough it was matching up against Riley.

“The Lakers were going head-to-head against Pat Riley made it a little bittersweet," Buss said. “I felt gratitude of what Pat taught me and the experience that I had while he was the coach of the Lakers."

The series, which took place during "bubble" season in Orlando, was won 4-2 by the Lakers. It was their 17th title in franchise history, preventing the Heat from a fourth.

“I already knew how hard it was going to be," James said. If it was going to be locked-in in the bubble, it was going to be my team and [Riley’s]."

With James back for a 20th season, he and Buss will get at least two more chances to face Riley this season.

