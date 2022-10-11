ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Switch OLED with Pokémon drops in price at Amazon – act fast!

By Matthew Forde
T3
T3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMTia_0iUS28Iz00

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is now underway, with the retailer not only reducing the price of a new Nintendo Switch – OLED Model but also throwing in the latest Pokémon game. Now that's a pretty sweet deal.

The newly upgraded Nintendo Switch was released in October last year and offers a stunning OLED display – which is larger than its predecessor at seven inches – as well as bigger storage at 64GB. It also supports 720p in handheld and 1080p resolution in docked mode, perfect for playing everything from Super Mario Odyssey and Animal Crossing: New Horizons to Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8: Deluxe.

Best of all, this bundle arrives with the first-ever open world Pokémon game in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which only launched earlier this year. The action RPG developed by Game Freak has already sold 12 million copies and sits at a very respectable 83 score on Metacritic – perfect for kids and big kids alike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hG50J_0iUS28Iz00

Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Blue / Neon Red) with Pokémon Legends: Arceus: £359.98 £299.00 at Amazon
The Nintendo Switch OLED and Pokémon bundle has been reduced by 16% in price – a rare thing, considering this is a Nintendo product. It's also worth noting that a Nintendo Switch OLED by itself costs £309.99. View Deal

Looking for more deals? Check out T3's best Prime Day Early Access deals 2022 including the latest offers across gaming, tech, and more.

Why get a Nintendo Switch OLED and Pokémon  Legends: Arceus today

Unlike PlayStation and Xbox, deals on Nintendo hardware and software are extremely rare, so need to be taken advantage of. The Nintendo Switch OLED is a fantastic device, especially for anyone that loves playing on the go. I take mine everywhere when travelling. The device now has an extensive library of titles to choose from too.

One of these is the charming Pokémon  Legends: Arceus. If like me, you've found that the Pokémon series has become a bit stale, this is the perfect remedy. An open world filled with hundreds of Pokémon to catch, train and battle. It's an overdue step forward for the series, while also being a great entry point for young children or anyone that plays Pokémon GO but never touched the main games .

Looking ahead, we even have Pokémon Scarlet and Violet , Pikmin 4, Fire Emblem Engage, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Bayonetta 3, and the highly awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , all coming to Nintendo Switch. It's a great time to jump in or even upgrade from the regular model. Just make sure to be quick as these deals don't last long.

