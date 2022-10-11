marriage is marriage. love is love. same thing with abortion, should be up to the individual not what the courts say. this is America land of the free and the home of the brave.
the US was founded on a separation of church and state. if you believe that gay marriage is wrong then don't do it. Don't force the rest of us to adhere to a centuries old book of allegory that has no bearing on the legality of marriages in the 21st century.
It is mind blowing that people can't see what is truly happening here. Government Control. Control minorities, control women, control gay community, control education America will be the new Iran. And all these that sit back and say doesn't effect me, remember this will be the new America you asked for. And will have to pay for it all on your own, people without rights don't paid taxes!
Comments / 537