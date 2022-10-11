ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Marvin Starns
4d ago

marriage is marriage. love is love. same thing with abortion, should be up to the individual not what the courts say. this is America land of the free and the home of the brave.

Donny Hyles
4d ago

the US was founded on a separation of church and state. if you believe that gay marriage is wrong then don't do it. Don't force the rest of us to adhere to a centuries old book of allegory that has no bearing on the legality of marriages in the 21st century.

Kristen Kay
4d ago

It is mind blowing that people can't see what is truly happening here. Government Control. Control minorities, control women, control gay community, control education America will be the new Iran. And all these that sit back and say doesn't effect me, remember this will be the new America you asked for. And will have to pay for it all on your own, people without rights don't paid taxes!

The Independent

Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake

A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
CBS News

Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed

A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller going forward. The decision reversed rulings by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge that the lethal injection could not go forward after Miller's attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method.
CBS Pittsburgh

US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) - The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state's high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. The...
