Martha Ann “Cookie” Cecil, 70 of Big Clifty passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. She was a hair dresser for 40+ years and a former Trendsetters Cosmetologist. She was an amazing grandmother and mom and never met a stranger. She loved animals, cooked amazing meals and always had a smile on her face and a story to tell. She was always willing to help anyone. She loved her family and was always proud to say so. A golden heart stopped beating on Monday.

BIG CLIFTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO