Read full article on original website
Related
k105.com
Martha Ann “Cookie” Cecil, 70
Martha Ann “Cookie” Cecil, 70 of Big Clifty passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. She was a hair dresser for 40+ years and a former Trendsetters Cosmetologist. She was an amazing grandmother and mom and never met a stranger. She loved animals, cooked amazing meals and always had a smile on her face and a story to tell. She was always willing to help anyone. She loved her family and was always proud to say so. A golden heart stopped beating on Monday.
k105.com
Music, chorus teacher who recently began career in LaRue Co. killed in motorcycle accident
A music teacher who began his career in August in LaRue County has died in a motorcycle crash. Kelly M. Durham, 24, of Campbellsville, was killed in Green County last Friday morning. According to WVLC.colm, Durham was riding a motorcycle at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle...
Comments / 0