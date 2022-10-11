Davis Mills lobbed the football, delivering an accurate spiral toward the sideline and the outstretched hands of Texans tight end Jordan Akins. It was a clutch throw from the Texans starting quarterback to convert a key third down that led up to rookie running back Dameon Pierce scoring the game-winning touchdown in a 13-6 road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mills being body-slammed to the ground by Jaguars rookie Travon Walker on that drive for a roughing the passer penalty was another key play in a sequence highlighted by Pierce’s epic tackle-breaking display.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO