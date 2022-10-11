ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans seeking ‘continued growth,’ more ‘consistent’ performances from Davis Mills

Davis Mills lobbed the football, delivering an accurate spiral toward the sideline and the outstretched hands of Texans tight end Jordan Akins. It was a clutch throw from the Texans starting quarterback to convert a key third down that led up to rookie running back Dameon Pierce scoring the game-winning touchdown in a 13-6 road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mills being body-slammed to the ground by Jaguars rookie Travon Walker on that drive for a roughing the passer penalty was another key play in a sequence highlighted by Pierce’s epic tackle-breaking display.
Texans’ Laremy Tunsil donates $160,000 for state-of-the-art digital scoreboard at his high school

Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, known for his philanthropy in the community, made a heavy commitment to his high school football program. The former Lake City Columbia consensus All-American and top-ranked offensive tackle recruit to Mississippi donated $160,000 to his high school for a state-of-the-art digital scoreboard that was unveiled Friday night.
Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners again at Minute Maid⚾; Join the Insider conversation with KPRC 2′s sports anchor and reporter Ari Alexander📣

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s sports anchor and reporter extraordinaire Ari Alexander is watching along with the rest of Houston as the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners on Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park. Join our conversation with Ari in the comments of this article as the...
