Click2Houston.com
Texans rookie Jalen Pitre’s jersey retired by Stafford High School: ‘Huge honor, I am Stafford’
HOUSTON – Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre, a former all-district selection and defensive MVP, was honored Friday night at his alma mater. The second-round draft pick from Baylor and former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year had his No. 24 jersey retired by Stafford High School. “Huge honor,”...
Click2Houston.com
Texans seeking ‘continued growth,’ more ‘consistent’ performances from Davis Mills
Davis Mills lobbed the football, delivering an accurate spiral toward the sideline and the outstretched hands of Texans tight end Jordan Akins. It was a clutch throw from the Texans starting quarterback to convert a key third down that led up to rookie running back Dameon Pierce scoring the game-winning touchdown in a 13-6 road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mills being body-slammed to the ground by Jaguars rookie Travon Walker on that drive for a roughing the passer penalty was another key play in a sequence highlighted by Pierce’s epic tackle-breaking display.
Click2Houston.com
Texans’ Laremy Tunsil donates $160,000 for state-of-the-art digital scoreboard at his high school
Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, known for his philanthropy in the community, made a heavy commitment to his high school football program. The former Lake City Columbia consensus All-American and top-ranked offensive tackle recruit to Mississippi donated $160,000 to his high school for a state-of-the-art digital scoreboard that was unveiled Friday night.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Wildcats linebacker Khai McGhee
This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Khai McGhee, a linebacker at Angleton High School. When he’s not making a play on the football field, he still finds away to make an impact each and every day, his coach says. “He’s a wrecking...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners again at Minute Maid⚾; Join the Insider conversation with KPRC 2′s sports anchor and reporter Ari Alexander📣
HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s sports anchor and reporter extraordinaire Ari Alexander is watching along with the rest of Houston as the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners on Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park. Join our conversation with Ari in the comments of this article as the...
