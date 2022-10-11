LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Midterm elections are coming up in a few weeks, are you registered to vote? Next Tuesday, October 18th, is the deadline for new voters to register. For those in Lane County, here's what you should know. You can register in person at the Lane County Election office until 5 PM that Tuesday, or until 11:59 PM online.

