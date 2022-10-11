Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
Republican candidate Christine Drazan visits Monroe, Oregon
Gubernatorial candidates making their way around the state, looking to shore up votes as we approach the final weeks before voters decide who will replace Kate Brown. While the race for Oregon Governor remains tight between the Democratic and Republican candidates. Christine Drazan paid a visit to Monroe, Oregon Thursday...
nbc16.com
One year later, Salem teen still missing
SALEM, Ore. — October 15th marks one-year since the last known sighting of 18-year-old Ezra Mayhugh. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that Mayhugh was last seen after being dropped off by a friend in downtown Salem, on October 15, 2021. He was 17 at the time he was reported missing.
nbc16.com
Lane County Home Improvement Show a hit with visitors
EUGENE, Ore. — The 38th annual Lane County Home Improvement Show is happening this weekend, hoping to get you to fall in love with your home again. Organizers say this show has been a hit, especially after a spring show that was cut short. The show opened Friday evening...
nbc16.com
Scaffolding on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House is finally coming down
After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history. Executive Director, Leah Murray,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc16.com
Eugene city facilities open for smoky air quality relief
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene has three city facilities available to get inside and get relief from the smoke and poor air quality. Downtown Eugene Public Library at 100 W. 10th Avenue. Hours are M-Th: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. F-Su: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Bethel and Sheldon Branch libraries are closed.
nbc16.com
Smoke in the valley continues as firefighters battle Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Smoke will continue in the valleys in the morning and lift smoke into the fire area in the afternoon as firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar Creek is now at 123,498 acres and is at 40% containment as of Friday, October 14th. According...
nbc16.com
Neewollah Parade returns to Roseburg after 3 years
ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the first time in three years, the beloved Neewollah Parade will return this Halloween in Roseburg. Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein will serve as grand marshal for a parade that’s considered part of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events providing a safe environment for families that will be trick or treating.
nbc16.com
Downtown Corvallis begins clearing site for future mental health crisis center
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Work is under way on a 24-hour mental health crisis center for people living in Benton County. It's going up near 4th and Van Buren in downtown Corvallis. When it opens, the county says the building will be open 365 days a year for anyone in a crisis, whether they can pay or not.
RELATED PEOPLE
nbc16.com
Semi-truck roll over on Highway 99 near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. - Junction City Fire and Rescue report of a semi-truck rollover on Highway 99 at the north end of Junction City. This happened Thursday night, according to officials, the truck rolled over while make the turn onto Highway 99 West. Officials say there is lane blockage and...
nbc16.com
Red Flag Warning for Wildfire in effect for Cascade Foothills
The National Weather Service issued a 'Red Flag' warning for the Cascade Foothills, the warning will run through 6 p.m. Saturday, October 15. The warning is due to an extreme wildfire risk in the area, it will impact McKenzie and Oakridge areas. Lane Electric says lines serving those communities have...
nbc16.com
Important election dates for those in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Midterm elections are coming up in a few weeks, are you registered to vote? Next Tuesday, October 18th, is the deadline for new voters to register. For those in Lane County, here's what you should know. You can register in person at the Lane County Election office until 5 PM that Tuesday, or until 11:59 PM online.
nbc16.com
Free leaf pickup for Roseburg residents to start
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Works crews will begin residential leaf pickup starting the week of October 31 and will run through January 6, 2023. Leaf pickup services is provided to residents inside city limits. The Public Works Department says that weekday pickups will begin in the Laurelwood Park...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com
Linn County Sheriff seeking public's help in Quartzville Road stabbing
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff is asking anyone traveling in the area around the time an assault and stabbing took place on Quartzville Road near Sweet Home to come forward. A truck operator called in a man stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzville Road at just...
nbc16.com
Woman dead in vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 20
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, October 13th, Benton County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 20 near Independence Hwy. 23-year-old Taylor Marie Harlow of Corvallis was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say, the Benton County Crash Team Investigators determined Harlow was...
nbc16.com
Sprinkler system extinguishes apartment duplex fire in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On October 14, the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at 970 NW Veterans Way; Eagles Landing. Officials say that it was reported to Douglas County Dispatch that a stove had caught fire in a unit of the apartment duplex and it was filling with smoke.
nbc16.com
Salem man arrested after fatal crash
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, Octoeber 13th around 8:25 p.m., the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 caller reported a serious motor vehicle crash on Cordon Road NE hear Swegle Road NE, just east of Salem. Emergency responders arrived on scene to find a red Chevrolet Suburban and a red Toyota Tacoma had been involved in a head-on collision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc16.com
Officers respond to bomb threat in downtown Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Late Thursday morning, October 13, a Downtown Ambassador of Eugene was handed a note from a man in a mask. The note had included a bomb threat. Officials say the event had occurred around the 43-Block of East Broadway Avenue. The man, who had handed over...
nbc16.com
Two arrested in armed robbery of Sutherlin Domino's
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect and accomplice have been arrested in the armed robbery of the Sutherlin Domino's Wednesday evening. Sutherlin Police say they identified a GMC white box van as the suspect's vehicle, and received information that he was helped by a woman. Roseburg Police officers found...
nbc16.com
Investigation by EPD leads to arrest for drug delivery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit conducted a narcotics investigation which led to the arrest of 29-year-old Vaea John Leata. According to EPD, Leata had been the subject of interest for EPD SCU earlier in the year and was previously arrested in March 2022 by EPD SCU for Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance Methamphetamine (Felony), Assault on a Public Safety Officer, and Resisting Arrest. He had outstanding warrants for this case.
nbc16.com
Man, woman arrested for drug delivery, possession in search of home with 5 children inside
A man and a woman were arrested for outstanding warrants in the execution of a narcotics investigation search warrant by Eugene Police Department's Street Crimes Unit (EPD SCU). Five children were inside the home at 477 Lone Oak Avenue when the search warrant was executed. In the search of the...
Comments / 0