ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden strode into the telephone bank at a crowded union hall and eagerly began making calls and eating doughnuts — one frosted, one glazed — as he tries every page in the political playbook to deliver votes for Democrats. "What a...
OREGON STATE
mynews13.com

N.C., national leaders call for gun reform after mass shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin did not mince her words Thursday night, just hours after a teenager killed five people and injured two others in east Raleigh. “This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh,” Baldwin said as the gunman was still in a standoff with police. “We must do more. We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence.”
RALEIGH, NC
mynews13.com

Kemp vs. Abrams II: Republican has incumbent advantage now

ATLANTA (AP) — In 2018, Brian Kemp spent much of his campaign for Georgia governor in Stacey Abrams’ shadow as the Democratic Party star tried to become the nation's first Black female governor. In the end, he won narrowly anyway. Then, halfway through his term, the Republican governor...
GEORGIA STATE
mynews13.com

Democrats hoping Biden can provide West Coast election boost

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden's visit to California and Oregon so close to Election Day shows how Democrats are summoning crunch-time reinforcements in states that are usually afterthoughts for the party. As unlikely as it seems, a key component of the Republican drive to retake control of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
mynews13.com

FEMA's 'cadre' of reservists helping Florida recover from Ian

Thousands of federal responders are on the ground in Florida to help communities recovering from Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. The destruction resulting from Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm, will likely keep FEMA "on the ground for years, not weeks or months," Dr. Melissa Forbes, FEMA’s assistant administrator for response and recovery, told Spectrum News in a recent interview.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Q&A with The Boulos Company President Jessica Estes

One of Maine’s largest commercial real estate firms, Portland-based The Boulos Co. employs more than 35 people in Maine and its offices in Portsmouth and Manchester, N.H. It is known for selling and leasing commercial real estate throughout Maine. Boulos has promoted Jessica Estes, 46, to be its new...
MAINE STATE
mynews13.com

FDOT says normal toll operations will resume on most roads Saturday

OCOEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise and other toll authorities will resume normal toll operations at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Tolls were suspended on certain toll facilities as early as Sept. 26 because of Hurricane Ian. At 6 a.m. Saturday, most tolls will...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Movement#Equal Rights#Racial Injustice#Protest#Racism#Racial Issues#Iranian#Morality Police#Islamic
mynews13.com

Hawaii International Film Festival is back with a new lineup

The Hawaii International Film Festival kicks off on Nov. 3. Films will be screened in theaters on Oahu from Nov. 3-13 and on neighbor islands from Nov. 17-20. Digital screenings will be streaming across the state, with select availability across the U.S., from Nov. 3-27. An award ceremony will take...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy