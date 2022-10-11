Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden strode into the telephone bank at a crowded union hall and eagerly began making calls and eating doughnuts — one frosted, one glazed — as he tries every page in the political playbook to deliver votes for Democrats. "What a...
mynews13.com
N.C., national leaders call for gun reform after mass shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin did not mince her words Thursday night, just hours after a teenager killed five people and injured two others in east Raleigh. “This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh,” Baldwin said as the gunman was still in a standoff with police. “We must do more. We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence.”
mynews13.com
Kemp vs. Abrams II: Republican has incumbent advantage now
ATLANTA (AP) — In 2018, Brian Kemp spent much of his campaign for Georgia governor in Stacey Abrams’ shadow as the Democratic Party star tried to become the nation's first Black female governor. In the end, he won narrowly anyway. Then, halfway through his term, the Republican governor...
mynews13.com
Democrats hoping Biden can provide West Coast election boost
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden's visit to California and Oregon so close to Election Day shows how Democrats are summoning crunch-time reinforcements in states that are usually afterthoughts for the party. As unlikely as it seems, a key component of the Republican drive to retake control of...
mynews13.com
FEMA's 'cadre' of reservists helping Florida recover from Ian
Thousands of federal responders are on the ground in Florida to help communities recovering from Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. The destruction resulting from Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm, will likely keep FEMA "on the ground for years, not weeks or months," Dr. Melissa Forbes, FEMA’s assistant administrator for response and recovery, told Spectrum News in a recent interview.
mynews13.com
Officials say Central Florida Expressway Authority lost out on approximately $25M due to toll suspensions
The tolls are coming back to most Florida roads this Saturday after they were suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 26 ahead of Hurricane Ian. But in the weeks since the decision was made, officials say the move has cost about $25 million in lost toll revenue just in Central Florida.
mynews13.com
Q&A with The Boulos Company President Jessica Estes
One of Maine’s largest commercial real estate firms, Portland-based The Boulos Co. employs more than 35 people in Maine and its offices in Portsmouth and Manchester, N.H. It is known for selling and leasing commercial real estate throughout Maine. Boulos has promoted Jessica Estes, 46, to be its new...
mynews13.com
FDOT says normal toll operations will resume on most roads Saturday
OCOEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise and other toll authorities will resume normal toll operations at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Tolls were suspended on certain toll facilities as early as Sept. 26 because of Hurricane Ian. At 6 a.m. Saturday, most tolls will...
mynews13.com
Hawaii International Film Festival is back with a new lineup
The Hawaii International Film Festival kicks off on Nov. 3. Films will be screened in theaters on Oahu from Nov. 3-13 and on neighbor islands from Nov. 17-20. Digital screenings will be streaming across the state, with select availability across the U.S., from Nov. 3-27. An award ceremony will take...
mynews13.com
Theme Park News Roundup: Cosmic Rewind holiday overlay, new Universal show and more
There’s always so much going on at the theme parks, and it can be hard to keep up. That's why we're here! In this week's episode, Ashley and Allison round up the biggest attractions news from the past couple of weeks to keep you in the know. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
