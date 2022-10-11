Read full article on original website
k105.com
Music, chorus teacher who recently began career in LaRue Co. killed in motorcycle accident
A music teacher who began his career in August in LaRue County has died in a motorcycle crash. Kelly M. Durham, 24, of Campbellsville, was killed in Green County last Friday morning. According to WVLC.colm, Durham was riding a motorcycle at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle...
Bowling Green man dies after crossing median on I-65 in Barren Co.
A Bowling Green man has died after crossing the median on I-65 in Barren County and striking a vehicle. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to the crash Wednesday morning at approximately 6:00 near the 50-mile marker of southbound I-65, between the Cave City and Park City exits. Police...
2022 General Election information
With the 2022 General Election approaching, the following is information regarding early, excused absentee and Election Day voting. The 2022 General Election will be held Tuesday, November 8. According to Grayson County Clerk Charlotte Willis, all voting precincts will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for in-person Election Day voting, including the voting center at Centre on Main, at 425 South Main Street in Leitchfield.
Leitchfield man accused of vicious assault captured by LPD after daylong manhunt
A Leitchfield man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after fighting with police trying to serve a warrant for a vicious assault the suspect is accused of committing Wednesday morning. The Leitchfield Police Department initially responded Wednesday morning at approximately 7:20 to the 400 block of South Main Street on the report...
