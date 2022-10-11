ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leitchfield, KY

Bowling Green man dies after crossing median on I-65 in Barren Co.

A Bowling Green man has died after crossing the median on I-65 in Barren County and striking a vehicle. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to the crash Wednesday morning at approximately 6:00 near the 50-mile marker of southbound I-65, between the Cave City and Park City exits. Police...
2022 General Election information

With the 2022 General Election approaching, the following is information regarding early, excused absentee and Election Day voting. The 2022 General Election will be held Tuesday, November 8. According to Grayson County Clerk Charlotte Willis, all voting precincts will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for in-person Election Day voting, including the voting center at Centre on Main, at 425 South Main Street in Leitchfield.
