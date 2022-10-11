With the 2022 General Election approaching, the following is information regarding early, excused absentee and Election Day voting. The 2022 General Election will be held Tuesday, November 8. According to Grayson County Clerk Charlotte Willis, all voting precincts will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for in-person Election Day voting, including the voting center at Centre on Main, at 425 South Main Street in Leitchfield.

LEITCHFIELD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO