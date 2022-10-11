Cooler, damper weather along the east coast has officially marked the start of fall, the chill air combining with bright gold and red leaves to really highlight the change of season. However, the American West continues to battle a different reality, with 2022 wildfires having scorched over 6.6 million acres of land across the United States as of early September. As wildland firefighters continue working to contain the blazes well into October, we’re looking at where wildfire danger remains the most severe.

