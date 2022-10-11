ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 225

A. Tumalo
4d ago

of course it will be a bad cold winter that's why heating oil is almost $5.00 a gallon , Thank you Democrats, me , I'm missing the not so mean tweets, they were better than freezing , starving , and going broke, wake up people and vote RED 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Reply(51)
204
Angels 4real
4d ago

Yeah, yeah, yeah. You say the same thing every year, and sometimes a lot of it never even comes to fruition. Thanks for all your knowledge. 🙄. NOT. !

Reply(1)
25
Sergio Yanez
4d ago

climate change every 3 months that's the real climate change not like the fake one the UN, WEF AL Gore talks about oh and some fake scientists.

Reply(4)
24
Related
The Weather Channel

Winter Outlook 2022-23 Has Colder Risks For North, East

A generally colder than usual winter is expected in the northern tier of states. Meanwhile, the southern U.S. is expected to have a warmer than usual winter. La Niña is expected to be the main driver for the third winter in a row. But if it weakens, that could...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow potential up north this weekend

October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
WISCONSIN STATE
natureworldnews.com

First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest

A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Weather Channel

Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.

October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. F​all officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
West Virginia State
Deseret News

When will it snow? Here’s an October forecast

After an extremely hot summer, Utah is going to begin cooling off this October and snow will follow in the months to come. The Almanac as well as the Farmer’s Almanac show that temperatures will drop in October and that people can expect some precipitation to come this month.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week

A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Detroit#First Frost Of The Season
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

Rescue Crews in Florida Find Fully Submerged House With Human Remains Inside

Rescue crews going house to house in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian have encountered harrowing scenes, including scores of stranded people and at least one house that was completely submerged with human remains inside.Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s emergency management director, said during a Friday morning press briefing that authorities are reviewing 21 fatalities to see if they’re related to the catastrophic hurricane. The death toll is expected to rise as many parts of Lee County—including the barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva—remain inaccessible by road, slowing the rescue process. Guthrie said that crews spotted an undisclosed number of drowning...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Lootpress

Look Out! Experts Expect a Pest-Packed Winter Due to Looming Bitter Cold Temps

FAIRFAX, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) today released its bi-annual Bug Barometer® forecast, a seasonal projection of the pest pressure and activity Americans can expect to see in their respective regions of the country based on weather patterns, long-term forecasts and pest biological behaviors. According to the group’s entomology team, a mild, dry summer season could cause increased pest activity throughout much of the U.S. as forecasts show looming predictions for below-average temperatures and increased snow this winter.
ENVIRONMENT
WOMI Owensboro

Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter

I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
INDIANA STATE
The Weather Channel

When Is The First Freeze? Here's What The Averages Say

The first freeze occurs at a different date, on average, in each region of the United States. Different weather conditions each year can make the first freeze occur earlier or later than average. Mountainous regions generally reach 32 degrees before areas less influenced by terrain. The first freeze of the...
ENVIRONMENT
iheart.com

“Time Traveler” Warns Of Impending Meteor Hit

It’s time for you to have the bejesus scared out of you by another TikTok time traveler. This time, we’ve got Alaric, who wants to warn you about these days…so watch out:. December 8th – A large meteor hits Earth, bringing an “alien species and unknown materials.”...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy