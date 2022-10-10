Read full article on original website
ACLU of Wyoming Supports Ballot Drop Boxes as Secretary of State Wants Them Removed
The ACLU of Wyoming wants county clerks in Wyoming to continue to use absentee ballot drop boxes while Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred sent out a letter requesting they be removed. Wyoming currently has drop boxes in seven counties, Albany, Big Horn, Converse, Fremont, Laramie, Sweetwater, and Teton. In...
Wake Up Wyoming
A Wyoming Governor Debate Last Night? WHO KNEW?
There was a Wyoming governor debate Thursday night?. Actually a lot of people did not know, and it did not get much press coverage. We can ask why but the reasons seem obvious. There are really only 3 candidates left in the race after the primary election was held. A...
Maryland Sheriff Tapped To Lead Wyoming Highway Patrol
The Sheriff of St. Mary's County, Maryland has been chosen to lead the Wyoming Highway Patrol starting in January of 2023. WYDOT Director Luke Reiner says Timothy Cameron will bring over 40 years of experience in policing to the patrol when he takes over as Colonel of the patrol. Cameron is wrapping up his fourth and final term as sheriff.
Drug Overdose Deaths Are Up 19% In Wyoming
With the multiple drug possession case we have been having recently, and October as National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, this article is pretty fitting. The analysts at QuoteWizard found that there has been a 19% increase in drug related overdose deaths in Wyoming over the last year - making us the 10th highest increase nationwide.
Top Conspiracies About Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming you might have heard a lot of conspiracy theories from people who live in the state. Sure, some people in Wyoming believe some pretty out there things. But those are conspiracy theories from in Wyoming, mostly about what is happening outside of Wyoming. But what...
Wyoming Football Fans Could Win a Freezer Full of Beef
Are you a Wyoming football fan? Do you want a chance to win a freezer full of beef?. Cook up some beef the next time you tailgate and post your photos with the hashtag #WYBeef. Wyoming football fans who post photos of beef tailgaiting are eligible to win a freezer...
Natrona County Teacher Awarded Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award
Melanie Kelly, Roosevelt High School Teacher, was recently awarded the 2022 Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award for Wyoming and the Northwest Region!. An educator for 35 years, Kelly was honored to have received this award and truly humbled by the recognition for the work she does each day.
Got A Ghost? Call Wyoming’s Paranormal Investigators
Got a ghost in your Wyoming business or residence?. Sheridan Paranormal Research in Wyoming might just be able to help. S.P.R. is a team dedicated to seek out what goes bump in the night by scientific research, observation, and hard proof. We use various kinds of equipment and draw upon the vast knowledge of other paranormal groups.
Hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A nearly 700-pound grizzly bear charged out of thick brush southeast of Glacier National Park, attacking and injuring a bird hunter before the man shot the animal. Montana wildlife officials say the 51-year-old Washington state man was left with injuries that were not life-threatening after the encounter Tuesday afternoon east of the town of Choteau. Montana wildlife officials say the man and his wife were hunting birds when the grizzly bear charged him and knocked him over. The hunter fired at the bear with a shotgun and a handgun. The couple left and notified authorities. The injured bear was euthanized by wildlife officials.
Unique Wyoming State Championship In The Books
Wyoming is full of intense competitions and activities like, rodeo, skijoring, mountain climbing and the Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop. The last one on that list is truly a Wyoming tradition that's extreme and taken seriously. The Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop began 11 years ago and is...
Gov. Gordon Declares October Dyslexia Awareness Month in Wyoming
Yesterday, October 5, Governor Mark Gordon signed a proclamation declaring October 2022 Dyslexia Awareness Month. The signing was attended by a small group of Wyoming students and community members, representatives from the WyoLit organization, and WY State Representative Landon Brown. Governor Gordon recognized the proclamation as critical to improving the...
Free Concert With The Talented Dave Munsick In Casper
Musical Talent runs thick in Wyoming's Munsick family and it has been passed down from generation to generation. It wasn't long ago we shared the memorable moment when Ian and Dave shared the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville. Just a couple months ago the Munsick family were all on stage at David Street Station for 5150 Festival and now the patriarch of the family, Dave Munsick is coming back.
Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning
Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
LOOK: Nothing Beats Fall In Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains
2022 is one of the best years for fall colors in Wyoming. Since most of the state is either prairie or pine, you need to know where to look. Ranger Jessica patrols the Bighorn area. She let me know that the colors are bright and working their way down from the higher elevations.
Expert Wyoming Hiker Has A Fantastic Grizzly Bear Moment
Wyoming isn't just a beautiful state, it's a state that gives us a tremendous amount of opportunity to hike and explore. In Yellowstone National Park alone, there are over 900 miles of trails. Over 900 miles of opportunity to adventure through the first national park. You could spend months just hiking around the park and never see it all.
Wyoming’s A Top Spot For The Best Big Hunting Shows
Hunting shows have been a big part of how many people have taken interest in the outdoors and in particular hunting. Thanks to shows like Jackie Bushman's Buckmaster's in the mid 1980's, which is tv's longest running hunting show, the world of hunting has taken off. There are many hunting...
LIFT Wyoming Educates, Inspires, and Empowers Wyoming Teenagers
That was the theme of this year's LIFT conference, according to LIFT founder, Tom Grogan. LIFT stands for Lead, Inspire, Fulfil, Together and it's a conference for young people to do just that. LIFT Wyoming was designed to "promote leadership in our young people for Wyoming's future," and it aims...
Wyoming Government Is Hemorrhaging Employees
HELP WANTED: Wyoming state employees are leaving, and it's almost impossible to find anyone to fill those jobs. Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information. (Wyofile).
CyberWyoming Expands Program to Local Agencies
Four different economic development agencies will be selected to expand their client services to include cybersecurity business counseling and the 5-year proven Made Safe in Wyoming program, according to a press release. Thanks to a Gula Tech Foundation grant, the first year’s license and training fees will be waived and...
Wyoming Is The Best At Coming Up With Spooky Names
For some reason, there are places that we just can't help but name after the creepy feeling it gives us. Other places get their creepy name by mistake. Let's look at some places in Wyoming that have spooky or creepy names, for various reasons. You can visit all of these...
Casper, WY
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
