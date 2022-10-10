ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
Wake Up Wyoming

A Wyoming Governor Debate Last Night? WHO KNEW?

There was a Wyoming governor debate Thursday night?. Actually a lot of people did not know, and it did not get much press coverage. We can ask why but the reasons seem obvious. There are really only 3 candidates left in the race after the primary election was held. A...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Maryland Sheriff Tapped To Lead Wyoming Highway Patrol

The Sheriff of St. Mary's County, Maryland has been chosen to lead the Wyoming Highway Patrol starting in January of 2023. WYDOT Director Luke Reiner says Timothy Cameron will bring over 40 years of experience in policing to the patrol when he takes over as Colonel of the patrol. Cameron is wrapping up his fourth and final term as sheriff.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Drug Overdose Deaths Are Up 19% In Wyoming

With the multiple drug possession case we have been having recently, and October as National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, this article is pretty fitting. The analysts at QuoteWizard found that there has been a 19% increase in drug related overdose deaths in Wyoming over the last year - making us the 10th highest increase nationwide.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
State
Hawaii State
Wake Up Wyoming

Top Conspiracies About Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming you might have heard a lot of conspiracy theories from people who live in the state. Sure, some people in Wyoming believe some pretty out there things. But those are conspiracy theories from in Wyoming, mostly about what is happening outside of Wyoming. But what...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Got A Ghost? Call Wyoming’s Paranormal Investigators

Got a ghost in your Wyoming business or residence?. Sheridan Paranormal Research in Wyoming might just be able to help. S.P.R. is a team dedicated to seek out what goes bump in the night by scientific research, observation, and hard proof. We use various kinds of equipment and draw upon the vast knowledge of other paranormal groups.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Skills#State Government#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Csg#Marshall Memorial Fello
Wake Up Wyoming

Hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A nearly 700-pound grizzly bear charged out of thick brush southeast of Glacier National Park, attacking and injuring a bird hunter before the man shot the animal. Montana wildlife officials say the 51-year-old Washington state man was left with injuries that were not life-threatening after the encounter Tuesday afternoon east of the town of Choteau. Montana wildlife officials say the man and his wife were hunting birds when the grizzly bear charged him and knocked him over. The hunter fired at the bear with a shotgun and a handgun. The couple left and notified authorities. The injured bear was euthanized by wildlife officials.
CHOTEAU, MT
Wake Up Wyoming

Unique Wyoming State Championship In The Books

Wyoming is full of intense competitions and activities like, rodeo, skijoring, mountain climbing and the Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop. The last one on that list is truly a Wyoming tradition that's extreme and taken seriously. The Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop began 11 years ago and is...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Gov. Gordon Declares October Dyslexia Awareness Month in Wyoming

Yesterday, October 5, Governor Mark Gordon signed a proclamation declaring October 2022 Dyslexia Awareness Month. The signing was attended by a small group of Wyoming students and community members, representatives from the WyoLit organization, and WY State Representative Landon Brown. Governor Gordon recognized the proclamation as critical to improving the...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Free Concert With The Talented Dave Munsick In Casper

Musical Talent runs thick in Wyoming's Munsick family and it has been passed down from generation to generation. It wasn't long ago we shared the memorable moment when Ian and Dave shared the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville. Just a couple months ago the Munsick family were all on stage at David Street Station for 5150 Festival and now the patriarch of the family, Dave Munsick is coming back.
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning

Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Expert Wyoming Hiker Has A Fantastic Grizzly Bear Moment

Wyoming isn't just a beautiful state, it's a state that gives us a tremendous amount of opportunity to hike and explore. In Yellowstone National Park alone, there are over 900 miles of trails. Over 900 miles of opportunity to adventure through the first national park. You could spend months just hiking around the park and never see it all.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Government Is Hemorrhaging Employees

HELP WANTED: Wyoming state employees are leaving, and it's almost impossible to find anyone to fill those jobs. Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information. (Wyofile).
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

CyberWyoming Expands Program to Local Agencies

Four different economic development agencies will be selected to expand their client services to include cybersecurity business counseling and the 5-year proven Made Safe in Wyoming program, according to a press release. Thanks to a Gula Tech Foundation grant, the first year’s license and training fees will be waived and...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy