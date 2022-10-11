Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
Staff, churches and $157K to a law firm: Inside look at spending by Stefanowski, Lamont campaigns
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After losing the Independent Party's cross endorsement during a contentious caucus in Guilford on August 23, Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski paid $157,000 to a Hartford law firm that failed in a court attempt to delete the minor party from the November ballot.
Comments / 0