Sylvester Stallone is starring in a reality TV show coming to Paramount Plus

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

If you're a big fan of Sylvester Stallone, you're surely up to date with his countless hits like Rocky, Rambo and... Keeping Up With The Stallones?

In a bizarre turn of events, Sly has confirmed that his family is set to star in a reality show, produced by the same company that runs the hit TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The hit actor, writer and director confirmed this in a video shared by his brother, Frank Stallone.

This show will apparently be heading to Paramount Plus, though Sly didn't announce details about when, or what form the show would take. The video seemed ripped from a video call with Stallone — it's not clear whether the star intended to have his reality plans shared at this time.

Based on the language used by Sly, the show hasn't been filmed yet, which suggests an air date could be far in the future. We'll keep you posted when more information is shared.

Stallone said the show has a "strong line-up", presumably referring to the production company and crew, not the cast who will likely be his family. As Sly says in the video: "I want to spend time with my family, and what's better?".

You've likely been seeing Sly pop up on your TVs and newsfeeds a lot recently with Prime Video original movie Samaritan showing him as a brooding ex-superhero and Paramount Plus original show Tulsa King putting him as a mobster. He's also slated to show up in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and The Expendables 4 in 2023.

The show will presumably focus on Stallone, his three daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, and Jennifer Flavin, whom Sly was married to for 25 years before divorcing in August 2022 and reconciling the next month. If the video shared by Frank Stallone was in fact recorded from a video call, presumably he's not in it, as otherwise, Sylvester would have no reason to tell him about the show.

