Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Month: three ways to celebrate
Terrebonne Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the Terrebonne Parish Council designated the month of October as Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Month. The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area covers 14 parishes, including Terrebonne Parish, and is considered the most productive swamp in the world. “This month, we’d like to encourage residents...
houmatimes.com
Dance into the weekend with Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Department
Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Department invites you to dance into the weekend at its Adult Dinner and Dance fundraiser tonight, Friday, October 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The dinner will be held at the Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Station #2, featuring a shrimp creole meal, and live music by Junior & Sumtin’ Sneaky from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
houmatimes.com
LPG to host series of FEMA Town Hall Meetings
Lafourche Parish Government announced it will host a series of town hall meetings throughout the month of October in an effort to create a long-term recovery plan and prioritize the needs of the parish. The meetings will feature FEMA representatives, allowing community members to voice their concerns on Lafourche Parish recovery efforts.
houmatimes.com
Nicholls Partners with Smart Start Ascension Early Childhood Learning Academy
Nicholls is partnering with Ascension Parish Government to provide a team of specialists to establish the Smart Start Ascension Early Childhood Learning Academy, a Type III early learning center in Donaldsonville. Program development and a continued operational framework will be in collaboration with Ascension Parish Government and members of the Nicholls’ specialist team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houmatimes.com
Hans Geist leaves his mark Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration
Events for the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration are in full swing and one local artist left his mark the on the celebration. If you take a ride down West Main Street in downtown Houma, you’ll see a beautiful mural that reads “Terrebonne 200”. The artwork was created by Terrebonne native and muralist, Hans Geist. The artist said he was inspired to create the piece by the Bicentennial Celebration and the community’s resilience following Hurricane Ida. “I basically had an idea for something for the Bicentennial Celebration, I wanted something Cajun themed, and that would really represent Terrebonne Parish,” said Geist. “The building was in disrepair since Hurricane Ida, and over the last several months I’ve seen people trying to do some revitalization downtown. For me, it was just about really trying to put the winds back into the sail downtown, and bring some life, and cheer to the area.”
houmatimes.com
Mulberry Beta Club service project blesses children in foster care
Students at a local elementary school are working together to help children in foster care have a happy birthday. Mulberry Elementary School Beta Club is hosting an Operation Birthday Blessing the Power of a Wish Drive as its 2022 service project. The club is accepting donations throughout the month of October to include in birthday boxes for foster children through CASA of Terrebonne.
houmatimes.com
Council on Aging receives donation of drug deactivation pouches
The Office of the Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry donated drug deactivation pouches to the Terrebonne Parish Council on Aging in an effort to fight against the opioid epidemic. The office donated the pouches to the organization in September as a way to get prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.
houmatimes.com
Entergy Shares Street Light Information at Terrebonne Council Meeting
Entergy Regional Customer Service Manager Al Galindo reported to the Terrebonne Parish Council last night regarding street light energization in the parish. Galindo attended the meeting to give a better idea of the relationship between Entergy and Terrebonne Parish relating to streetlights which have been a huge topic at meetings since Hurricane Ida. He began by explaining the street light rate schedule that is on file with the Public Service Department of Louisiana. He explained the responsibilities that lie on Entergy for the energy and lamp service for systems that are owned by others, which does include ones owned by the parish. Essentially, the customer is Terrebonne Parish, which is referenced in the quoted rate schedule, “When customer owns, maintains and replaces all of the standards, fixtures, luminaries and all associated street lighting equipment and all underground cable or another wiring on the street lighting system, and Company shall furnish energy and lamp service only. Customer owned street lighting fixtures shall not be installed on Company’s overhead distribution system,” the schedule reads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Woman Charged with Assisting Inmate Escape in September
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced another individual has been arrested in the investigation into the escape of an inmate from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in September 2022. Jasmina Mahoney, 26, of Tennessee has been charged with assisting in the escape of Leroy Miles Jr., 23, from the Correctional Complex. Investigators had also previously charged inmates Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with assisting in the escape.
houmatimes.com
PHI & BP Extend Relationship with a New 10-Year Contract
PHI Aviation, a global leader in helicopter services, has extended its contract with bp to provide helicopter transportation services for bp’s energy exploration and production efforts in the Gulf of Mexico. The 10-year, multi-aircraft agreement, which began in September and is an amendment to the existing contract, provides full-time Sikorsky S-92 support from PHI’s Houma base.
houmatimes.com
Come Wine Wit Da Witches and See the Rougarou Witch Review Tonight at Cannata’s
Looking for something spooky fun to do tonight? Come out to Cannatas West Park location in Houma to “Wine Wit Da Witches!”. Join the Rougarou Witch Review where the fest’s witches will have the most elaborate costumes and exquisite pageantry down Witch BOOlevard! The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cannata’s wine, beer, & spirits warehouse located at 6307 West Park Avenue in Houma. Come out for hors d’oeuvres, wine, and cocktail samples, and celebrate Rougarou!
houmatimes.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Kills Unrestrained Driver in Vacherie
On October 13, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127 just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Ray Francois of Boutte. The preliminary investigation revealed Francois was traveling west on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houmatimes.com
TPSO offers new ways to pay your Tax Notice
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Tax Notices will begin being distributed on November 1, 2022. The office is offering several ways to pay including:. E Checks ($1.00 charge per transaction no matter the amount) Credit cards (plus a 2.45% fee) Debit cards (plus a 2.45% fee) Paypal...
houmatimes.com
Two candidate forums will be held next week
With election day quickly approaching, two public events have been organized to allow the community to hear from candidates, and to ask questions in a friendly forum. Events in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes will take place next week. The Lafourche and Thibodaux Chambers of Commerce will host a Public Candidate...
houmatimes.com
Bicentennial Celebration, Pumpkins, Festivals, Oh My! Here’s what’s happening this weekend:
From festivals to trunk or treats, and even a volleyball and cornhole tournament, there’s a lot to choose from to bring your family out! Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche!. 2nd Annual Town of Golden Meadow Trunk or Treat | Friday, October 14 |...
houmatimes.com
Three local haunted houses you don’t want to miss!
We’re counting down to the spookiest day of the year and if you’re looking for a thrill this Halloween, you’re in the right place! Haunted houses are more than just a frightening attraction, they set the mood for the ghostly season, consisting of horror music, acting, spooky tales and chilling sceneries.
houmatimes.com
Nicholls Athletics Announces New Football Gameday Policies
With the Nicholls State University football team scheduled for four home games over the next six weeks, the Nicholls Athletics Department has announced several updated policies for game days at John L. Guidry Stadium. BAG POLICY. The only bags allowed into the stadium will be the following:. – Clear plastic...
Comments / 0