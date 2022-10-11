Read full article on original website
Biden pushing lower prescription drug costs in midterm press
IRVINE, California (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting his administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs on Friday as part of his three-state Western tour this week, as he confronts a sobering inflation report in the waning weeks before midterm elections. Biden visited a community college in...
Biden nominates 7 for US attorney, judge and marshal slots
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is putting forth seven new Justice Department and judicial nominations covering three U.S. attorney’s offices in Texas and other senior posts. One is a prosecutor who vowed to seek the death penalty for a man who killed nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a Walmart.
Meta hits back in fight with FTC over VR company acquisition
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators and Facebook parent Meta are battling over Meta’s proposed acquisition of virtual-reality company Within Unlimited and its fitness app Supernatural. In a landmark legal challenge to a Big Tech merger, the Federal Trade Commission is suing to block the deal, asserting it would...
Fed’s Bostic acknowledges trades broke rules, fixes records
WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said Friday that many of his financial trades and investments in the past five years inadvertently violated the central bank’s ethics rules, and he has revised all his financial disclosures since becoming president in 2017. Bostic said the...
Activist investor continues push for Kohl’s board shake-up
NEW YORK (AP) — An activist investor that has been pressing Kohl’s for a new strategy to turn around struggling operations is again attempting to shake up the department store’s board. Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, which controls nearly 5% of the outstanding common shares of Kohl’s Corp.,...
Judges: Tennessee public housing leases can’t ban guns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Public housing agencies in Tennessee can no longer include provisions in their leases that bar tenants from having guns in their homes, a state appeals panel has ruled. A three-judge panel of the Tennessee Court of Appeals made the unanimous decision Thursday, saying that the...
Millions of Social Security recipients to get a 8.7% boost in benefits in 2023, a historic increase fueled by inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients to get a 8.7% boost in benefits in 2023, a historic increase fueled by inflation. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bank CEOs increasingly turning pessimistic on economy
NEW YORK (AP) — The outlook for the U.S. economy from Wall Street’s biggest banks is getting gloomier, with many top executives saying they’re preparing for a potential downturn or a recession. Following the short but potent pandemic recession in 2020, many bank CEOs have spent the...
Judge extends Cleveland police reform deal for 2 more years
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Police Department will continue to be overseen by a federal monitor for at least two more years. U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver decided Thursday to extend the consent decree the city has been under since 2015, rejecting Cleveland’s attempt to end it. Citing the latest semiannual report issued by the independent monitoring team and other information, Oliver said it was clear the city has made substantial progress but “has not yet achieved substantial and effective compliance at this time.”
Retail sales flat in September as inflation takes toll on American households CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the month as August).
WASHINGTON (AP) — Retail sales flat in September as inflation takes toll on American households CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the month as August). Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
JPMorgan, UnitedHealth Group rise; Kroger, Chevron fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Wells Fargo & Co., up 79 cents to $43.17. The bank beat Wall Street’s third-quarter revenue forecasts as higher interest rates helped offset a steep decline in home lending. JPMorgan Chase & Co., up...
