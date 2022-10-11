Avs debut championship rings featuring nearly 700 diamonds

The Colorado Avalanche have received their 2022 Stanley Cup Ring at a private team ceremony Monday night.

The ring features the Avalanche logo prominently displayed on the front, encircled by the words "STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS" with the Stanley Cup inlaid behind the logo.

The "A" logo is created by 6 custom cut rubies, which signifies the 6-game Stanley Cup Final series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. To honor Joe Sakic's lifelong commitment to the team as the only Captain and General Manager to win a Stanley Cup with the same team, 19 diamonds make up the flowing snow on the logo. The diamonds total .22 carats, a nod to 22 years of Kroenke ownership.

220 other diamonds highlight the front of the ring. The sides of the ring are striped by 36 rubies.

The players' names are inlaid on the left side of the ring, with their jersey number set in diamonds. Two sapphires on either side of the number symbolize the 1996 and 2001 Stanley Cup wins. To finish off the left side, the alternate "C" logo is set atop 80 more diamonds.

The Avalanche team name highlights the top of the right side of the ring. Below it are three Stanley Cups set with 44 diamonds, with the year displayed on each Cup. The background is completed by 28 more diamonds, bringing the right side total to 72. That number is symbolic of the 72 combined regular season and postseason wins, done only three other times in the league's 104-year history.

184 diamonds flow from the top of the ring down the sides and wrapped around the palm of the ring. The exterior of the palmside features a highly detailed miniature of the Denver skyline. In all, the ring boasts 669 diamonds, 18 custom-cut sapphires, two round sapphires, and 42 custom-cut rubies. The ring comes in at 18.5 carats of genuine gemstones.

Josten's, the creator of the ring, is releasing 72 Limited Edition rings for fans, available for $11,119. An Elite ring is available for purchase at $700, and a fan ring is available for $450 on the Josten's website.