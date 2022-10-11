ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Fox Valley Food Pantries Feel The Holiday Season Pinch

FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Finding your perfect Thanksgiving turkey may be a bit tricky this holiday season. Because of the bird flu, turkeys could be in short supply — and at a higher cost. Every Thanksgiving, Father Carr’s Place 2B in Oshkosh has a dine in experience...
MENASHA, WI
Bonfire Explosion Leaves Teens Injured

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Shawano County Sherriff’s office is investigating a bonfire explosion that supposedly injured around 30 people, with some being airlifted to Milwaukee. Sheriff’s officials could not provide an exact number of people burned or the severity of injuries. They say the...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
OSHKOSH, WI
UW Marching Band Set For Lambeau Field Return

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fans better be ready to “Jump Around” Sunday when the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Jets. The University of Wisconsin Marching Band is coming to Lambeau Field for the first time in three years. The band will perform the...
GREEN BAY, WI

