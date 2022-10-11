Coroner identifies Alabama man killed Sunday in Jasper County wreck, officials say

The driver of a Volkswagon Jetta who was killed in a three-car crash Sunday near Hardeeville has been identified as a 28-year-old man from Alabama, according to the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.

Sebastian Canales was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash around 5 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 17 and S.C. 315 , Jasper County Coroner Willie P. Aiken III announced via social media.

Canales was driving north on U.S. 17 when he ran left off the road and hit a concrete barrier. The car was hit by a Nissan Titan going in the same direction and a Chevy Silverado heading south on U.S. 17.

Canales was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Aiken said. The driver of the Chevy was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and the three people who were in the Nissan were not injured in the crash, according to previous reporting .

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.