LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Choosing between health & a paycheck
Recent headlines all highlight President Biden’s plans to ease federal penalties on possession of small amounts of marijuana and his calling on state officials to waive convictions of local offenders. However, there is little or no conversation about the unintended consequences of possible marijuana and secondhand marijuana smoke in the workplace. No matter what position anyone takes on legalizing marijuana or decriminalizing its possession, the fact remains in many parts of Louisiana, it is still legal to smoke tobacco products in various workplaces, namely bars and casinos. Is marijuana next?
Perry’s ‘Pink’ Posse joins the Carter’s Champions Pink Dress Run
GARYVILLE — Perry’s Posse and friends are traveling from the River Parishes to the Mississippi Gulf Coast on October 22 to spread breast cancer awareness at the Carter’s Champions Pink Dress Run. The bedazzled pink cowgirls and cowboys are on a mission to prove that even those...
Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
Scooter Hobbs column: Indulging in a game of What if?
It’s kind of a silly parlor game, but what else have you got to do in the midweek during college football season?. So let’s call this week’s LSU-Florida game the Billy Napier Appreciation Bowl presented to you by The Sigh of Relief. And we don’t really know...
Opelousas Man Cited For Illegal Possession and Release of Apple Snails
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited an Opelousas man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish on Oct 6. Agents cited Peter Son Nguyen, 73, for the illegal release of game, fowl, or fish, and possessing an exotic species. A...
ESE monthly fitness challenge winners
DESTREHAN — Each month, the physical education teachers at Ethel Schoeffner Elementary School host a student challenge. Each month, there is a new focus and a different challenge. September’s challenge focused on muscular strength and included tasks like push-ups and leg raises. The challenges are designed to take approximately...
Boutte man killed in St. John Parish accident
Vacherie – On October 13, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127 just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Ray Francois of Boutte. The preliminary investigation revealed Francois was...
St. John Theatre hosts inaugural Pumpkin Patch Party
RESERVE — St. John Theatre is currently celebrating its 41st year in operation and is continuing its mission to serve the community with its inaugural “Pumpkin Patch Party”. The event will take place on the grounds of the Historic Theatre on Saturday October 29th from 10 a.m....
