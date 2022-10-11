Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Women in Need hosts New Member Mixer
Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) is holding a new member mixer on Thursday October 27 for those interested in becoming members. WIN is a non-profit that aids women and families in surrounding counties.
NEWS10 ABC
Siena and UAlbany donate $10k to Hood's House of Hoops
The University at Albany and Siena College men's basketball programs united Saturday morning in Albany, N.Y., to support Hood's House of Hoops, an Albany-based organization that aims to build community leadership through basketball. Siena and UAlbany donate $10k to Hood’s House of …. The University at Albany and Siena...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 14-16
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to walking history tours, there are quite a few things happening on October 14, 15, and 16.
Psychic medium coming to Albany Rural Cemetery
Following last October's sold-out presentation, psychic medium Michele Lyons Polito will once again discuss all things paranormal at the Albany Rural Cemetery's historic chapel on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Halloween events happening around the Capital Region
Halloween is only weeks away, which means it's almost time to bring out those spooky costumes. There are several events including parades, trunk or treating, and festivals taking place around the Capital Region leading up to and in celebration of Halloween.
Where to find poutine in the Capital Region
Poutine is a Canadian dish of french fries and cheese curds topped with gravy. There are now several variations of the dish, some of which don't include gravy or cheese curds.
Crumbl Cookies opening two Capital Region stores
Crumbl Cookies, a cookie company chain, is making its way to the Capital Region. The company is opening a store in Latham and Clifton Park.
Shenendehowa bounces back by bashing Saratoga Springs
In a battle for sole possession of second place in the Section II, Class AA standings, Shenendehowa rolled Saratoga Springs 35-7, moving the Plainsmen one step closer to securing a home game in the opening round of sectionals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bivalent booster clinic returning to Queensbury
A bivalent booster clinic will be held on Tuesday, October 18 from 1-2 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center's Human Services Building, located at 1340 Route 9 in Queensbury.
Stewart’s Shops opening new location in Schenectady
Stewart's Shops is opening a new location at 1010 McClellan Street in Schenectady. The store officially opens on October 20, but a grand opening ribbon cutting will be held on October 28 at 10 a.m.
Great Danes fall in overtime to Hampton
The University at Albany football team lost a heartbreaker to CAA foe Hampton on Saturday night, falling 37-38 in overtime.
Schedule: West Mountain fall fest’s second weekend
West Mountain Ski Area hosts a two-weekend Fall Festival every year. Whether you visited the first weekend, Oct. 8-9, or missed it, there's plenty more in store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Averill Park rolls Amsterdam in Capital clash
Averill Park and Amsterdam entered Friday night unbeaten in the Class A Capital Division. The two teams met in a matchup with massive playoff implications.
Malta Stewart’s opens in relocated spot, now has gas pumps
Stewart's Shops has relocated its Malta store just a short distance away from its previous location. The store used to be located at 2467 Route 9, and it's now on the other side of the roundabout at 2465 Route 9 next to Trustco Bank.
Colonie HS Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 2022 class
The Colonie Central High School Athletic Hall of Fame welcomed its newest members during the fall induction ceremony on Thursday, October 13.
Stewart’s in Amsterdam, rebuilt after fire, reopens
Stewart's Shops at 132 Market Street in Amsterdam reopened on October 12 after a fire broke out in June. The store was badly damaged by the fire, and was torn down and rebuilt after only being open for a year.
Skidmore women’s soccer drops first conference tilt of the season to RIT
The Skidmore College women's soccer team suffered a minor blip Saturday afternoon in the midst of what has otherwise been another impressive season, losing to Rochester Institute of Technology 2-0 for the Thoroughbreds' first conference loss of the year.
Fonda-Fultonville tops Cobleskill, stays unbeaten
Fonda-Fultonville entered Friday night undefeated, sitting atop the Class C South Division. Cobleskill-Richmondville entered just one game back. The two teams met on Friday night.
Queensbury playground open after four-year road
For elementary school students, play can be as important as learning. This week, Queensbury Union Free School District cut the ribbon on a new place to play, a long time coming.
RPI men’s hockey outshoots Army to remain perfect
You couldn't have asked for a much better start to the season if you're a Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute men's hockey fan.
Comments / 0